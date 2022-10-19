Warm temperatures worsen drought conditions

Average temperatures this summer have soared, reducing the beneficial impact of spotty rain in the past few months and keeping the multi-year drought front and center in residents’ concerns.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters told the drought task force Oct. 11 that Beaverhead County and the entire state of Montana broke heat records this summer and fall.

Beaverhead County was the second warmest on record for August, roughly 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, and precipitation was about onethird an inch below normal. The August to September period ranked the warmest on record since 1912, and was roughly 6.2 degrees above average temperature- wise. July to September was also the warmest on record, registering 5.3 degrees above average during that time period.

The county’s precipitation total for the water year was only about one-half inch below normal, but the heat erased any benefits the rain could have brought. Most of the precipitation came really early in the season; the dry and hot July and August erased all those gains.

“The temperatures have just been out of this world,” he said.

September followed the trend, registering roughly 7 degrees above average across the state.

The entire county is considered to be in “moderate” or “severe” drought.

Clark Canyon Reservoir is at 30% full and 69% of average, compared to 30% full and 67% of average at the same time last year. The Lima Dam sits at 19% full and 70% of average, compared to 22% full and 84% of average at the same time last year.

There is hope on the horizon, with a predicted third “la nina” in a row expected this winter. La nina events tend to bring wetter winter weather and cooler temperatures, though the last two winters did not demonstrate that effect.

“The last two were kind of a bust to what is normally expected from la ninas,” Peters said. “The most recent one that benefited us was the winter of 2017-2018. That followed a bad drought but it really improved things drastically.”

Having three la ninas in a row is so rare that it is difficult to predict how it will impact the drought, he added. The climate models are currently showing a 40% chance of having above normal precipitation, which is a good sign.

“We have a decent chance of a good winter – of course, anything could happen,” Peters said.

The next couple of weeks are expected to maintain the warmer-than-normal trend, and there does not appear to be a strong signal for rain or snow.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. The next drought task force meeting is currently scheduled for March 2023.