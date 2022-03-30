Walking School Bus gets school days started on right foot

Set to re-start Monday in Dillon, the Walking School Bus provides participants a regular, recurring mini-course in phys ed, driver’s ed, geography, math, safety and socializing studies— while helping them jump-start their minds and bodies for a better day of regular class work.

“It’s a real positive thing, a good way to get the day going,” asserted Jamie Flynn, who helps out with the program that offers K–5 students the chance to walk to Parkview Elementary School with other kiddos and an older volunteer chaperone along two different routes through Dillon, three days a week, during warmer weather school months.

“A lot of the feedback we’ve gotten from teachers on it comments on the positive energy it brings. They can really tell the difference between the kids who walk to school and those who ride,” added Flynn, back in September, when the program got going for the fall, before heading into hibernation when winter weather arrived.

The Walking School Bus will emerge from its den and strut into the rest of the school year on Monday, April 4, from two different starting lines for its two different routes on three different days—Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Route #1 commences at 7:25 a.m. at the parking lot of Salsa’s, at the corner of South Atlantic and East Dillon streets, just north of the northwest corner of the University of Montana Western campus. It features additional “passenger” pickup points at the corner of South California and East Glendale streets (by The Zoo preschool & daycare), and then at the East Glendale-South Wyoming streets intersection.

The second Walking School Bus route takes off at 7:30 a.m. from Dan Ibey Memorial Park across Noble Avenue from the southwest edge of Beaverhead Golf Club in Dillon, with subsequent pickups/stops at the corner of Skihi and North Walnut streets, and then North Walnut and Barnett Avenue.

“The additional stops were created for parents to meet the volunteers with their kids as we go by,” explained Breanne Smith, executive director of Beaverhead Trails Coalition, oversees the Walking School Bus program.

“Parents are invited to ‘dropoff’ their kids with us at any point of our journey.”

Among the many positives the Walking School Bus adds to the community—a subtraction from the amount of vehicle traffic coming to Parkview Elementary and Dillon Middle School during morning rush hour to drop off students—which isn’t the only way the Walking School Bus helps keep kids safer.

“Probably the most important thing we do is teach kids pedestrian and traffic safety,” noted Smith, of a regular tips passed along by adult volunteers to walkers.

“We start by teaching them safety—stop at the curb, look both ways, look behind you (one they often forget); to always look and always listen. Along with other safety issues, like don’t push each other and don’t share food,” explained Cheyanne Sparks, the first coordinator of Dillon’s Walking Bus, which kicked off in 2010, using the model of an initiative launched nationally the previous decade under the auspices of Safe Routes to School.

Hundreds of kids joined the parade since, along with chaperones that sometimes include local celebrities—and other, older students.

“Some of the kids active in program came back to help with it once they get into middle school,” said Flynn of teen volunteers who help shepherd youngsters safely to school.

“If we can get some more volunteers and more kids to walk, it’s a lot more fun,” added Flynn, who said chaperones sometimes lead math and word games for students as they walk along.

And a long way they do walk.

“We have kept track of the mileage—one year we walked the equivalent of from Dillon to Disneyland,” noted Flynn, who said walking to school can help jumpstart not just a better, more vigorous day for kids, but a lifetime of dedication to regular exercise.

“I just think it’s important for people to learn to exercise and be outside. It’s just easier and more relaxing,” commented Flynn, who as a child walked to the old Mary Innes School in Dillon from her home at the end of Thomsen Avenue.

“I still walk a lot. I walk every day. I love to walk,” said Flynn, adding that the Walking School Bus can also help invigorate children’s social skills, as chaperones encourage social interaction between young participants.

“It’s also a bonding thing. We have had kids who were shy at first, but opened up as time went on.”

As if that doesn’t all add up to enough, participants in the Walking School Bus can also earn recognition—and treats.

“We will be giving out certificates to participants at the end of the year during the assembly. Additionally, students are given “feet” for each time they walk with the Walking School Bus,” revealed Smith, adding that the walkers who collect the most feet on the routes will earn a certificate for pizza or ice cream.

For more information about—or to volunteer to help with the Walking School Bus— call Breanne Smith at 406-925-3614.