Voters to decide on marijuana tax, additional library funds

Two taxing issues will be up for voter approval in November.

County residents will determine if marijuana sales should be taxed at 3%, and if the Dillon Public Library will receive an additional two mills of funding.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners hope residents will approve the marijuana sales tax countywide, which will bring in additional revenue on both recreational and medicinal sales of the drug. The tax would go into effect 90 days after approval, and the dollars could be used for any governmental purpose.

Marijuana supporters sought to ask residents of the city of Dillon to approve recreational sales, but did not get enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.

The Dillon Public Library seeks an additional two mills to provide more operations and maintenance revenue for the facility. The millage would be over 10 years, and is estimated to cost a total of $5.40 per year for owners of $100,000 homes, or $10.80 per year for those with $200,000 homes.

Other issues include statewide initiatives – Legislative Referendum 131 and Constitutional Amendment 48. LR 131 (an act adopting the “Born-alive Infant Protection Act”) asks if born-alive infants are legal people requiring medical personnel to preserve their lives with all medically-appropriate and reasonable actions. Bornalive infants include those born alive after an abortion. The referendum creates a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine for health care providers found guilty of failing to take those medical actions.

Constitutional Amendment 48 asks if voters want the Montana Constitution to explicitly include Electronic Data and Communications in search and seizure protections.

The only contested race in the county is the three-way fight to elect a new sheriff. Republican David Wendt, Independent Chris Brozell and Libertarian Jack Nicholas are vying to replace retiring Sheriff Paul Craft.

Also on the ballot is the selection of the new 1st Congressional District representative; candidates are Democrat Monica Tranel, Republican Ryan K. Zinke and Libertarian John Lamb.

Also appearing on the ballot is State Representative District 72 Democrat Holt Gibson, who is challenging incumbent Republican Tom Welch for the spot.

Voters will choose between Bill D’Alton and Jim Rice for one Montana Supreme Court justice position, and between Ingrid Gustafson and James Brown for a second seat.

Uncontested county races include Commissioner Mike McGinley, Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds, Coroner Charles Coble, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch, Superintendent of Schools Robert “Mike” Miller, Public Administrator Paul Pilgrim, Treasurer Cathy Hucke, and Justice of the Peace Randi R. Braddock.