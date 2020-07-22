Vo-Ag building investigation ongoing, Former general contractor to bill district for costs

Efforts to determine why Beaverhead County High School’s new Vo-Ag building leaks air and water continue, with school officials seeking documentation on building inspections for the new structure and set a time to pull out some windows to ensure they were installed properly.

Meanwhile, the general contractors who oversaw the Vo-Ag construction argued the district’s representatives cut corners to meet tight budgets and deadlines.

The Vo-Ag building began being used by students in April 2019. Staff quickly discovered problems heating parts of the building in winter, and stemming water and air leakage once it warmed up. The district hired a third party to take thermal images at the beginning of June. The pictures suggested a patchwork of darker and lighter bricks in the walls, leading officials to close the building until it could be investigated further.

Concrete cutting and a roof investigation determined the walls were solid, but were either solid grout and insulation, or solid grout and no insulation.

Efforts to pull out windows to determine if they were installed properly have stalled, and that piece also must be investigated before a fix and price tag can be defined. District owner’s representative Dan McGee told the school board July 13 he is also waiting for building inspection records from the state of Montana to ensure a complete report on the construction and approval of the building for use.

“We are in a holding pattern,” he said.

ESI, the general contractor on the Vo-Ag project, pushed back on McGee’s and the school board’s claims the building was not built to specifications in a June 29 letter. The letter, signed by Vice President of Client Services Mike Magill, called claims of structural problems and faulty installation “meritless.”

“We would ask that before you make another meritless accusation, you fully review the plans and specifications,” he wrote, adding there were places in the plan details and notes that did not indicate insulation should be installed to allow for structural or building elements.

Magill noted statements made in recent board meetings alleged no grout within masonry cells, resulting in an unsound building, and alleged moisture was trapped in the roofing membrane. Both the subsequent roof and the masonry investigations showed otherwise, he indicated in the letter.

Magill also stated ESI would invoice the contractor’s costs for investigating the allegations to the school district.

“Unfortunately, all of these costs and the careless defamation of ESI’s reputation could have been avoided if the previous owner’s representative, Andy Allen, had not negligently removed the requirements for third-party special inspections from the project,” Magill added in his letter.

The voter-approved $9.85 million bond project called for the Vo-Ag building to be a pre-engineered metal building, he wrote. He wrote Allen directed ESI to budget for a CMU masonry building with a TPO membrane roof, which was a $354,000 increase in construction costs. The bond amount was not adjusted to include the change.

“Therefore, the budget shortfall led to poorly-conceived cost cutting strategies, a design that cut corners, and overall poor management by the owner’s representative,” Magill wrote. “More specifically, the lack of sealant on the CMU building and removal of third-party inspections speak directly to the imprudent and short-sighted tactics utilized by the owner’s representative to keep this as a CMU building.”

McGee told the board he has tried to get everyone at the table to investigate, produce documents and determine a fix, but has yet been unsuccessful. The next step is to send notices to all parties – architect, engineers, contractors and former district owner’s representation – and set a deadline for a response. He is formulating those notices now with district legal counsel.

“You still do have a building that doesn’t perform as to what the district paid for,” McGee said. “There are still items to address to get you, the district, made whole. We want to put everyone on notice so it forces them to come back to the table.”

Board member Koy Holland pushed McGee to give a timeline or an estimated cost for the eventual fix, since the district is footing the bill for the investigation. McGee said he cannot give information on either until the cause and fix are determined. He hopes at the end of the investigation to have documented proof of which parties were at fault, and the cost for the investigation and fix would be on them.

“Ultimately someone is responsible and it’s not the trustees, or the community of Beaverhead,” McGee said.

Holland also asked if a sealant – as ESI proposed – would fix the problem, or if the advanced air handling system were making leakage worse by pulling in water. McGee said the balance of pressure might be some of the issue, but if windows were installed incorrectly, no sealant was going to fix that.

“ESI is saying the building is not sealed and I agree, it’s not, but is it the right solution? I worry about the ongoing maintenance – how often do you have to reseal? If it’s a $40,000 fix, but you have to redo it every three- to five years, that’s a cost you need to decide how you will cover. And is that the right approach? I want to make sure we get to the bottom of why this is happening,” McGee said.

“It’s just frustrating as a trustee,” Holland said, noting residents call him at work and he has no answers to give them.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. We’re trying to get to the bottom of it as quick as we can,” McGee said.