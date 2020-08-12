Vo-Ag building fixes may not be ready for school start

Possible fixes for leaking windows and other ongoing issues with Beaverhead County High School’s new Vo-Ag building are not expected to be finished before school starts later this month, officials say.

However, portions of BW Lodge Gymnasium are on track, and some of the remodeled areas should be ready to go for activities.

School district owner’s representative Dan McGee told the school board Monday that different parties are in the process of preparing responses to their recommended fixes for heating and water leakage problems. The project’s architecture firm is due to send its formal proposal on what could be done and outline timelines for pulling out windows to determine the best way to fix them.

McGee noted Monday the Vo-Ag building floor tile in some areas is beginning to buckle, and that problem also needs to be investigated and fixed.

The Vo-Ag building was first used by students in April 2019. Staff started having problems heating and cooling the building almost immediately, and noticed water leakage after rain events. Subsequent thermal imaging and more detailed core drillings of the concrete indicated there may be issues with how the windows were installed and questions arose if an adequate amount of insulation had been used in the building construction.

School officials have attempted to get that work done during the summer while students were out. But trying to get all parties to commit to a timeline has been difficult. The district’s attorney has filed notice of claims with the general contractor on that project, the architectural firm and others attempting to spur all parties to respond so a plan can be developed for fixes.

The general contractors on that project pushed back, claiming the district’s prior owner’s representative cut corners to save money in some areas, and added upgrades not in the original design specifications. The company indicated it would be billing the district the costs of its investigation.

Board member Koy Holland wondered if any of the window work could be done before students returned to the classroom, if the district is allowed to do so because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I doubt it – we need to be real specific on what the repair is and where we need to start to be sure it’s the right fix,” McGee said. He added the worst room in the building is the tech room, and that would be the best one to start with for pulling out a window and testing a fix. Once that fix is identified, the work would have to be planned around times when the students are out of the building.

McGee said he would speak with the district’s attorney this week to determine the next steps on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, repairs to tilework in the main building are completed. The renovation to the BW Lodge gymnasium is on track, with new general contractors working hard to ensure the visitors and home locker rooms, band room, wrestling and weight rooms are open and ready to go when school resumes for activities. Other areas with continued work can be safely isolated to not present dangers to students using the building.

McGee added some savings found through the process have helped the bottom line, and he is getting closer to being able to recommend whether the district has the money to work on the two other optional items for the project – the west entrance and the concession area renovations. The hope is to have a recommendation to present to the board in the next few weeks on moving forward with either or both of those options.

McGee said he would speak with the school district’s attorney this week to determine next steps for the Vo-Ag building. The school board may need to hold a special meeting to determine how to proceed.

A special school board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 24.