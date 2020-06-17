Virus case count grows in state

Montana’s governor expressed reluctance last week to set a date for moving the state to Phase 3 reopening guidelines, with an eye toward not having to reimpose restrictions to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The caution comes as the state saw an increase of 60 new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the past week, with new cases popping up in counties that had not had a positive case previously.

As of Tuesday, there were 614 positive cases and 19 total deaths in the state, with double-digit spikes occurring over the weekend. New cases popped up over the week in Stillwater and Custer counties, with continued new cases in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Big Horn, Missoula, Flathead, Lewis and Clark, Lake, Ravalli and Cascade counties.

There were over 2 million positive cases and more than 115,600 deaths in the nation as of Monday from the virus.

Gov. Steve Bullock said in a Thursday press conference he has not set a date for Phase 3 in the state’s reopening plan, preferring to evaluate the data on the virus spread and focus on testing expected high-exposure areas.

“We’re not even two weeks into Phase 2,” he said, noting the travel quarantine just lifted and business capacity increased as a result. “We’ve got to see where the virus goes...I think that’s a little bit optimistic in the immediate term.”

Phase 3 would remove restrictions on group sizes and allow vulnerable populations to resume public interaction with physical distancing and other precautions, according to the state’s phased roadmap for reopening. Phase 2 limits capacity in businesses and keeps vulnerable populations inside except for essential purposes.

The state has been rolling out surveillance testing to vulnerable populations and high-tourism communities, and Bullock said he was not overly surprised at the positive case increases in some of them.

“Most cases this week were discovered through either known contacts of identified cases, or household members of known cases,” he said, referring to the case spikes in Gallatin, Big Horn and Yellowstone counties. “Though some are still under investigation, there does not appear to be widespread community transmission occurring at this time.”

Those case clusters were prior to Custer County’s increases over the weekend.

Surveillance testing is available now or will soon be available in tourism communities such as Red Lodge, Livingston, Gardiner, Whitefish and West Yellowstone, Bullock said; other counties and communities heavily dependent on tourism traffic have also expressed an interest in surveillance testing. Bullock cautioned that testing is an early warning system, allowing local public health departments to respond quickly to outbreaks.

The state is now partnering with public health officials in Madison, Missoula, Mineral and Custer counties, and has had requests for more testing in Roosevelt and Ravalli counties.

Beaverhead County’s public health board discussed potential surveillance testing at its Friday meeting, with Public Health Director Sue Hansen noting this county is one on the tourism-testing radar at the state. But the county has only a limited number of tests, and the state has not been specific of how it would do such testing at this time.

Were the state to supply a regular number of tests, board members encouraged the public health department to offer them to frontline workers such as grocery and convenience store clerks. Board member Charlotte Quist recommended providing tests for whomever asks.

“I think it’s a community service we should do,” she said.

Hansen said her biggest concern is being able to provide enough staff to trace contacts for any positive cases found. The public health office is made up of three people, and it would be very difficult for those few to trace contacts for large gatherings such as a fair, rodeo or concert. As of Friday, the county fair and Jaycees concert were still planned, with organizers keeping an eye on other fairs in the state to see how they managed with virus restrictions (see related story).