Vigilante Electric Cooperative to rebate $500,000 to 2020 members

Customers of Vigilante Electric Cooperative (VEC), a member-owned, nonprofit corporation, will remember 2020 for at least one positive COVIDrelated memory. Due to higher than expected usage in both the residential and irrigation rate classes, the provider announced last week that they would be rebating $500,000 back to ratepayers.

“We’re not here to collect more than it takes to serve,” said VEC General Manager Rollie Miller last week. “We have minimum covenant requirements from our lenders to cover our financing, but anything over that we want to return back to our members.”

According to Miller, VEC has around 6,300 customers and 10,400 metered accounts in 10 counties from Hells Canyon and the Townsend area to rural areas through the corridor that includes Three Forks, Whitehall, Twin Bridges, Dillon, the Big Hole and Centennial Valleys and a portion of eastern Idaho. Those customers will get a rebate in the form of a credit on this month’s statement.

“I think more people stayed at home, they were working from home, and also more people came to the country and stayed in their cabins,” theorized Miller on the COVID impact on revenues. “On the irrigation side, we had drought conditions with a lot of stored water, so there was higher than expected usage.

“All of it came together and our sales far exceeded our expectations and budgeted amounts.”

The rebate formula is based upon fundamental kilowatt usage, multiplied by a factor for both the residential rate and the irrigation rate classes.

Residential users will get a slightly higher rebate percentage based upon the costs associated with serving the two different classes.

Asked to ball park a rebate, Miller estimated that a member would get around a $60 credit for a $1,500 usage expense.

The rebate news is in addition to an already affordable electric rate that members are charged on their monthly bill. According to Miller, VEC has the lowest residential and irrigation electric rates in the state of Montana, and the rates rank in the lowest 1 percent in the country.

“It is a good thing all the way around,” said Miller. “I floated the issue to the board about three months ago and the board liked the idea. So we put a package together and the board approved it at the November board meeting.”

The Vigilante Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees, representing nine separate districts, include Tom Helm, Sharon Lasich, Cheyenne Garrison, Norm Tebay, Dean Hanson, Andy Johnson, Dean Peterson, Tom Mitchell and Allen Martinell.