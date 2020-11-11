Vague zoning district proposal draws sharp comments

The City of Dillon’s Zoning Commission got an earful and an eyeful of claims about how allegedly harmful a proposed new zoning district designation could prove for the city during a recent public hearing.

And on the claim by city officials that they are not even sure where that new district would be located.

“I would just clarify here real quick, what we are doing here is not adding any particular part of the city into this designation at this point. There is no area that is called for Agricultural Bulk Storage—there is no designated district for that,” said Zoning Commission Chair Tim Stoker at the start of the Oct. 13 hearing on the proposed addition of an Agricultural Bulk Storage (ABS) district designation to the city’s zoning codes.

“We have to be honest and transparent—both with ourselves and with the public,” said Mary Jo O’Rourke later at that public hearing hosted by the city’s Zoning Commission.

“I have gone through the Zoning Commission’s minutes from 2016 to 2020. I can cite more than a dozen instances in the minutes where the creation of the ABS zoning district—the creation of that idea is directly tied to the Potato Cellar area,” said O’Rourke, referring to a small section of land by the railroad tracks and Blacktail Deer Creek between the south end of downtown Dillon and the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds.

“So even though we are talking tonight just about the creation of that classification, we cannot divorce it from the Potato Cellar area, and it’s naive to do so,” continued O’Rourke, who serves as a representative on the Dillon City Council for Ward 4, which includes the Potato Cellar area.

Much of the commentary at that public hearing proceeded from the assumption that the proposed new zoning district would indeed include the Potato Cellar area that currently and historically has allowed for facilities for fuel distribution and storage of grain and potato seeds.

“I am not, absolutely not, against the present and historic use of the area,” averred O’Rourke.

“But I cannot even believe that we are discussing having that ABS within the city limits, but especially for the Potato Cellar area,” said O’Rourke at the public hearing, citing concerns for safety and quality of life in the residential neighborhoods that surround that area, with much of her concern centering on the proposed district’s allowance for the bulk storage of fertilizers.

“That represents a potential hazard because of the adjoining stream,” said Rich Wassall of Blacktail Deer Creek, which runs past the Potato Cellar area before meeting up with the Beaverhead River.

“If containment of those fertilizers entered that stream, it could have severe consequences, not just for the life in the stream but downstream in terms of the Beaverhead,” added Wassall, who spoke at the public hearing via Zoom as a resident of Ward 4, not as one of its representatives on the Dillon City Council.

“There is an additional concern obviously if you’re getting into bulk fertilizers as far as explosion potential, fire risk and risk of potential toxic fumes,” continued Wassall.

As proposed, the Agricultural Bulk Storage District (ABS) would allow for: elevators for grain handling to store, sell and purchase grain; bulk seed storage facilities; bulk fuel storage facilities; commercial storage facilities; storage warehouses; and individual storage unit facilities.

Though the language of the ABS district proposal includes some safety measures O’Rourke and some others contend that the district’s creation could potentially lead to a lot of destruction in the city, by allowing for the storage of bulk fertilizers.

“While I do not necessarily disagree with the creation of an Agricultural Bulk Storage zoning district, I’m not sure such a district is a wise or safe use of land within city limits and I strongly disagree with the Potato Cellar area should receive such a zoning designation,” wrote Dillon resident Jason Glenn in a letter read at the public hearing.

“Fertilizers stored in large quantities can potentially be very dangerous and have no place being stored in the middle of neighborhoods or on land immediately adjacent to streams. Certain fertilizers when ignited can cause serious explosions, and or extremely toxic fumes. For example, the fertilizer explosion in the town of West Texas in 2013 killed 15 people, injured over 160 people and damaged 150 buildings.”

“This is a completely inappropriate zoning designation for a residential area,” asserted Ward 4 resident Nathaniel Freeman.

“We bought our house and invested in this community because if felt uniquely safe, and a place where our kids could grow up healthy, independent, and free from concerns about toxic chemicals in their backyard, and out-of-area semi-trucks moving down their street. Our neighborhood is full of children, and more families are moving in all the time. Homeowners are remodeling and improving their houses, property values are going up, and this is a change that would negatively impact all of these things. This is not a choice that feels right for Dillon, and I stand in strong opposition to it,” added Freeman.

“The truck traffic could increase to the Potato Cellar. That would be particularly germane if the used of the Potato Cellar were expanded by the provisions of this district,” said Wassall of a concern also expressed by Freeman, O’Rourke and others during the hearing.

“I guess the concern would be that if that’s the case, that those increased operations would represent a significant at nighttime light and noise pollution potential for the neighborhoods,” said Wassall.

“The City has apparently failed to consider liability issues to the City and resultant expenses to taxpayers. If the city goes ahead with approval of this zoning change against the wishes of nearby residents the city could and should be legally liable for injuries and property damages if (really when) they occur,” wrote Dr. Sheila Roberts and Thomas Satterly in a letter to the city for the public hearing.

“The City has definitely failed to consider property value losses related to the proposed zoning change. The presence of dangerous chemicals, increased large-vehicle traffic, increased noise, and other potential hazards will almost certainly devalue residential property nearby,” continued the letter from the pair of city residents.

One of the Potato Cellar landowners offered his perspective on the issue for the public hearing.

“I don’t know about the other property owners down there, but you know I have no plans of any fertilizer,” stated Dave Cottom, who was also puzzled by the comments concerning added truck traffic in the neighborhoods around the Potato Cellar.

“There hasn’t been a potato truck down there for 20 years, so I don’t know where they’re coming up with that.”

Still, O’Rourke and others continued to suggest that the proposed ABS district is inappropriate for Dillon.

“I understand how important farming and ranching are to the community and fully support it. Dillon and Beaverhead County are the best places in the country in my view. My guess is that there are other options available for the fertilizer and the increased use of the facility is not a good long term solution for the town,” wrote Zeno Beattie in a letter for the public hearing.

“It’s just hard to imagine that we would put, we would create something that is so dangerous on such a small little piece of ground, when we live in a county that goes on forever. The is tons of area where there is ample land and ample available land for storage all those chemicals and dangerous things. They shouldn’t be inside the city of Dillon,” said O’Rourke of the proposed ABS district.

But city officials continued to insist no particular section of town is being considered yet for the proposed ABS district—and that the October public hearing on it was not the place to discuss its location.

“It was designed to be a description of a new zoning classification. It got turned into a ‘which ground is gonna do this and what might be there’ type of thing—and that was not the place for it,” said Dillon City Council President Don Hand of the Oct. 13 Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed creation of an ABS district in the City of Dillon.

“That should have come later on when they start laying out where they are going to put the zone and not at this time. That was not the topic for discussion,” said Hand at the most recent meeting of the Dillon City Council.

“But you sure got a lot of people riled up.”

The proposed ABS zoning district will serve as the subject of another public hearing, this one hosted by the Dillon City Council, later this month.

The Dillon City Council next meets next Wednesday, Nov. 18.