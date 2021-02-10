Vaccinations continue, one new county case

The downward trend of new cases continued this week in Beaverhead County, mirroring a similar decline statewide.

Vaccination efforts continue, with the second Phase 1B vaccination clinic adding just over 100 more people in the county to the “fully vaccinated” list.

Beaverhead County added one new COVID-19 positive case this week (a woman in her 20s), for a total of 853 cases with one active as of Tuesday. Statewide, there were 1,904 new cases over the past week and 66 deaths. As of Tuesday, the state counted 96,288 total cases and 1,315 deaths.

A large increase in deaths in Yellowstone County was attributed to reconciliation of data based on death certificates. The large increase in deaths (54) was recorded Feb. 3.

In Beaverhead County, 319 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a total of 1,463 doses administered as of Monday. Statewide, 38,444 residents have been fully vaccinated, and 140,070 total doses have been administered.

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said several of his staff and deputies have received one or both doses of the vaccine, and the jail is almost ready to rapid-test incoming inmates for COVID-19. The jail will continue to have space to quarantine incoming inmates if they refuse the test.

Neither Beaverhead County High School or School District #10 reported new cases at their buildings in the past week. The high school listed a total of 22 students and one staff member positive on the state of Montana’s weekly school report (as of Feb. 3). Dillon Middle School counted 13 students positive; Parkview Elementary tallied 16 students positive; and both schools counted a total of 12 staff who tested positive since the start of school in the fall.

The University of Montana Western listed 110 total cases since school began in August last year on the state’s weekly report.

There have been over 26.9 million positive cases and more than 463,600 deaths reported as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).