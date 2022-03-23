Utah woman pleads not guilty to sex charges

A Utah woman denied charges accusing her of exposing herself and making sexual advances to patrons at Elkhorn Hot Springs in November 2021 in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Tara Yvonne Angelos of Salt Lake City pleaded not guilty to seven charges in district court on March 15. She is out of jail on bond and appeared in court by video.

Angelos is charged with two felony counts of indecent exposure to a minor; two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault; and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, assault and disorderly conduct.

Angelos is accused of making unwanted sexual advances to two women at the hot springs lodge, and exposing her genitals to one of them and two youths, according to charging documents filed with the court. She is also accused of public urination at the lodge.

She faces up to 100 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines on each of the felony counts, and additional jail time and fines on the misdemeanor charges.