USDA service centers open by appointment only

BOZEMAN – USDA service centers in Montana will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis during the statewide phase one reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced May 4.

Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing, and staff will work from the offices or online whenever possible.

Visitors are encouraged to take precautionary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, National Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency must schedule an appointment by phone. Phone numbers are available in the phone book or at farmers.gov/service-locator.

Online services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal, various FSA online services and the NRCS Conservation Client Gateway. Through the farmers.gov portal, producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. On the FSA website, customers with an eAuth account can enroll in certain programs and access maps and farm data through FSAfarm+. Online NRCS services are available to customers through the Conservation Client Gateway where customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance, and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.

For the most current updates on available services and Service Center status visit farmers.gov/coronavirus. Public notices will be issued when the status of USDA Service Centers in Montana change.