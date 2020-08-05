Unusual version of the fair coming at usual time of year

The coronavirus pandemic inspired countless cancellations of events around the county and the country over the past few months.

But organizers plan to carry on with a downsized version of the Beaverhead County Fair this year—and in its traditional time frame, leading up to Labor Day.

The Beaverhead County Fair Board voted, 5-2, at its meeting last week in favor of maintaining the 2020 Fair during the first week of September, with the ‘nay’ votes coming from a pair of board members who felt the Fair should be moved up by a few weeks, into mid-August due to the pandemic.

“I’d like to move it, but that’s okay keeping it the same. We can make it work,” said Fair Board member Dave Schuett.

The pandemic will impact the fair in other ways—by significantly thinning out its offerings. The 2020 fair will pretty much stick to just its basics, with far less periphery fair fare—such as carnival rides and games, commercial exhibits, and outside vendors setting up shop on the Fairgrounds.

“I thought all we were going to do is exhibit the animals and the projects, and that was it,” said Schuett during discussion of a request by a nonprofit to set up a booth to solicit donations at the fair.

“Once you allow one, you’ve got to allow them all come in, and then you’ve got a fair going on. You just crossed right back over the line,” added Schuett, in affirming the board’s determination earlier this summer not to invite vendors to this year’s fair.

”We don’t really have a fair—it’s not a fair. And I’m not willing to, in good conscience, invite people here to say it’s a fair, when it’s not a fair,” stated Beaverhead County Fair Executive Director Keeley Fitzgerald.

“Quite honestly, we can’t do any more than is in the plan,” said Fitzgerald, reminding those in attendance of the plan submitted by the Fair Board that gained approval of the county health board earlier this summer.

“We decided not to have vendors at the last meeting. I think the only vendors you want are the people who serve food to the people exhibiting and the contestants,” said Schuett, of the board’s allowance for the Dillon Jaycees to offer food to 4-H exhibitors and some arena event contestants.

Arena events at this year’s Beaverhead County Fair this year will be limited to:

· barrel racing on Wednesday;

· the Beaverhead County Stock Horse Show on Thursday morning;

· the Beaverhead County

Fair Team Roping Jackpot on Thursday evening;

· breakaway roping on Friday morning;

· team branding in late morning or early afternoon on Friday;

· the Ranch Rodeo on Friday evening.

The Dillon Jaycees will host the PRCA Rodeo on Saturday and Sunday at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon, with attendance limited to 1500, per a limit set by the county health board.

But the Jaycees will not be staging their annual Labor Day Eve concert, due to the increased potential of coronavirus spreading through a large crowd packed into tight quarters.

Arena events that have taken place on Saturday morning in previous years, such as kids rodeo, have also been canceled for 2020 by the Fair Board.

“The Saturday arena events, I think, in my opinion, I think we get rid of them this year, and let the Jaycees get set up,” said Fair Board Chair Pete Hansen in an assessment shared by his colleagues.

The FFA and 4-H Livestock Sale that usually takes place at the Beaverhead County Fair early Saturday afternoon got moved up to Saturday morning for 2020, to allow for plenty of time for people and animals to clear out between the two major events.

The Fair Board last week decided to try to gain some funds to help offset the cost of putting on the 2020 Fair through placing secured donation boxes by the entryways for the Ranch Rodeo and some other arena events.

“It’s going to cost virtually the same amount of money to put on the Fair and maintain the Fair, but we won’t have the $10,000 from the carnival, the $17,00–18,000 from the gate, the sponsorships, and all that. So, if we could make a little bit of money to help out,” said Fitzger ald in introducing the idea of putting in donation boxes.

“I think that’s a good idea. I think you’ll get more than you might think,” added Hansen before the board voted unanimously in favor of the donation boxes.

Early in the meeting, the Fair Board unanimously endorsed the 2020 Fair budget.

“Basically, the expenditures that the county submitted to us for a budget are almost exactly the same as they were last year. I think it’s about $4000 less. So I think we can just we can just roll with the budget that the county proposed to us,” said Fair Board member Tyler Tintzman.

“It’s $206,000. We never spend that much. We are always well under budget,” added Tintzman, before stating that more than $40,000 could be taken out of improvements in this year’s fair expenditures to bring them down to an estimated $154,000.