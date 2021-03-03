Undefeated, top-ranked Beavs open at state today

The top-ranked Dillon Beavers open the Montana Class A State Tournament today, Wednesday, at 3 :30 p.m., at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls. The Western A Divisional champion Beavers, 17-0, will face Hardin, the fourth-seed out of the Eastern A and a traditional fixture at the state tournament.

“Hardin just reloads,” said Dillon’s Hall of Fame coach Terry Thomas of the first round opponent. “They get their next group of players and away they go. I know Hardin will be flying around and ready to play.”

For the Dillon Beavers, their season of perfection so far has been the result of unselfish team play and an across the board buy-in to the team philosophy. The Beavers are known across the state for their stingy 1-3-1 zone defense, but they are sneaky good in man-to-man and can bounce from one to the other on a possession by possession basis if the strategy is called for.

“We need to make sure that defensively we have energy, concentration, intensity and that we do it in our man defense and our zone defense. If we do that, we really feel that we’re going to be hard to beat,” said Thomas. “Everything for us starts off defensively and builds off of that.”

Dillon’s 1-3-1 zone features 6-2 junior Jonathan Kirkley at the front. Kirkley’s speed, intensity and athletic ability put him among the league leaders in steals and points off turnovers.

“His energy and the pressure he applies on defense really sets the table for the rest of the players,” said Thomas. “He is able to get a tremendous amount of deflections and is just constantly harassing the other team’s offense. It is catchy, it is enthusiastic and it helps lead our defensive pressure and energy. You know what you’re going to get every single game, you’re going to get 100% competitiveness from him and he turns a lot of those deflections into turnovers.”

The point guard, be it starter Daxon Graham, a senior, or sophomore Eli Nourse off the bench, runs the baseline from sideline to sideline, enduring screens and picks from the big guys inside.

Starters Cole Truman, 6-5, and Jace Fitzgerald, 6-2, work the wings in the middle of the defense. As the season has progressed, Thomas has tweaked the look and at times, the wings are up near the three-point line pressuring guards. The duo ultimately make it impossible for opponents to get off unguarded three-pointers. If Kirkley subs out, Truman moves to the front and the defense doesn’t miss a beat. Jonny Reiser, a an athletic 6-1 senior, rotates into the wing position off the bench and knows and fills his role to perfection.

Connor Curnow, a 6-3 junior, mans the middle of the defense, with Callahan Hoffman, a 6-7 junior, taking the spot in rotations. Curnow in particular is adept at blocking shots and getting rebounds out of the set. Hoffman seemingly has improved every game out and has become an intimidating rim protector.

For the whole thing to click, the team aspect comes into play with communication and blue collar hustle evident in every possession. The defense simply wears down the opposition and eventually breaks their spirit.

“At the other end, I really have a lot of fun watching our players as they move the ball around to each other and see if they can find a good shot,” admitted Thomas.

The point guard play of Graham and Nourse has improved dramatically from the start of the season and the unsung heros of the offense get the ball up court with impressive speed, maneuver the ball through the various presses applied, and get the ball in motion for the offense to execute efficiently. From time to time, both point guards have the ability to slash inside and attack the rim when the defense loses focus on the ball handlers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way that they were able to get us into our offense, move the basketball and keep up the pressure in the open floor (fast break),” said Thomas of Graham and Nourse. “For each player to execute their role to help us win was very important.”

Inside, Curnow, Fitzgerald and Truman score and rebound and provide a solid, steady presence for their teammates.

Curnow is the blue collar rebounder that outworks and most times out performs taller opponents. He gives the Beavers second and third scoring opportunities with relentless rebounding and put-backs.

Fitzgerald and Truman both score inside and outside and add to Dillon’s rebounding totals. The players display the more classic skills of veteran competitors. Truman, at 6-5, has true basketball moves on the inside and scores from a variety of angles with his touch and long arms, and he has the ability to pull up from the perimeter and bury the long ball.

Fitzgerald is a solid ball handler with the ability to drive through traffic and attack the rim for points in the paint, and he is Dillon’s deadly three-point shot launcher, with his success rate improving by the game down the stretch.

The Dillon Beavers are a complete team, but anything can happen at the state tournament. To succeed, the Beavers must remain true to the identity that has brought them to this point with an unblemished record. They must remain unselfish team players.

The other boys’ first round game on Wednesday pits Laurel, second in the Eastern A, versus Ronan, third in the Western A. The Dillon-Hardin winner will face the Laurel-Ronan winner Friday in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket, the first round games will be played on Thursday. Polson, second from the West, faces Lewistown, third from the East, at 9 a.m., and Billings Central, first from the East, tangles with Butte Central, fourth from the West, at 11 a.m. The two winners play in the Friday, 7:30 p.m. semifinal. The championship game will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The crowd will be limited with COVID safety restrictions to 500 Dillon fans. Wristbands must be purchased at the BCHS office this week before you travel to Great Falls. As of Tuesday at noon, 267 of the 500 wristbands had been sold. The Class A is a combined tourney with both the boys’ and girls’ competing at the same venue, thus the tourney starts on Wednesday.