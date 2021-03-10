UMW women start national title defense Fri. at Idaho

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team faced uncertainty over whether it would even get an invitation to this year’s smaller Big Dance—the downsized NAIA women’s basketball tourney set to start this weekend.

But the Bulldogs bounced off the bubble and into the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championships Tournament qualifying rounds, set to start Friday, March 12.

Recipients of an at-large bid, the Bulldogs (16-9 overall and third place in the Frontier Conference this season with a 12-8 league record,) found out during last Thursday’s NAIA selection show that they would play an opening-round tourney qualifier game against Arizonabased Benedictine University at Mesa on Friday, March 12, starting at 1 p.m. Montana time.

“There was definitely some concern,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsay Woolley of questions over whether his unranked Bulldogs would even gain a spot in this year’s tourney featuring just 48 teams, significantly fewer than the last NAIA women’s tourney field of 64 in 2019.

“I felt good about our strength of schedule,” said Woolley, whose team had to play s i x t h - r a n k e d Carroll College five times during the 2020-21 season.

“ B u t t h e r e were only 11 at-large spots available,” noted Woolley, of a scarcity of atlarge bids compounded this season by the pandemic and the merging of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Division 1 and Division 2 that created significantly more competition for less tourney spots while also generating more automatic bids.

“The Frontier Conference got two of those 11 at-large bids, which I think shows that the league is finally gaining some respect for what its teams have done in recent national tournaments,” said Woolley, who guided the Bulldogs to the 2019 NAIA tourney title, making them the defending national champions due to the 2020 tourney getting cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

Montana Western will open its delayed national tourney title defense on Friday against Benedictine-Mesa (11-1) in Lewiston, ID, home of Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC), a former member of the Frontier Conference in women’s basketball.

“We played a lot of games there, which can’t hurt,” said Woolley of the LCSC Activity Center, the site of some great UMW triumphs and some disheartening defeats against hosts who always seemed in the mix for the league title.

“We’ve played well and poorly there. But at least this time, we won’t have to play LC State there, which I think is good,” laughed Woolley of a Lewis-Clark State College team that will contend its opening-round 2021 NAIA tourney game on Friday at 5 p.m. on the same court, but in a different qualifying bracket that also includes Frontier Conference tourney and regular season champs Carroll College (21-2, 13-1).

A limited number of tickets for the qualifying games got distributed to each participating school, which in turn offered them to invitees and then the remaining tickets to others earlier this week.

If—and it’s a big if over a small number of tickets with a big, long drive to Idaho attached to them—any of those tickets go unclaimed, they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis from host Lewis-Clark State College at the LCSC Activity Center on game days, according to UMW Sports Information Director Casey Parrott, who can provide more information to those emailing him at casey. parrott@umwestern.edu.

The games will be available for online viewing by clicking the corresponding links at https://www.naia.org/sports/wbkb/2020-21/Releases/2021_ OR_Schedule.

UMW’s first-round opponent Benedictine-Mesa played a limited schedule this season that included just four league games due to pandemic restrictions, qualifying for the national tourney by winning the California Pacific Conference Tournament title.

“We know Benedictine-Mesa will give us everything they’ve got, and, if we get past them, we’ll have to play Westmont, which is a really good team,” stated Woolley, of a potential 1 p.m. second-round showdown on Saturday, March 15, with fourthranked Westmont (10-1), a former national champion that took this year’s title for the Golden State Athletic Conference West Division and gained a first-round qualifying round bye.

Getting to that second round will prove a tall, tough order for Montana Western, with Benedictine-Mesa led by six-footer Savanna Crocket, a transfer from NCAA Division 1 Cleveland State who paced the Redhawks in scoring (21.8 points per game) and rebounding (11.8 rpg).

While Western’s top interior defenders Brynley Fitzgerald, Mesa King and Lily Gopher will contend with Crockett, the Bulldogs will force the Redhawk ballhandlers to cope with UMW’s disorienting defense that all season employed fullcourt pressing and traps all over the court to fluster opponents into turnovers.

“Benedictine-Mesa has a solid point guard who handles it well, and a few others who can also take care of the ball,” said Woolley of rival players who could test the resilience of the Bulldogs’ pressure defense.

“It will be interesting to see how they handle it,” said Woolley, whose team will in turn have to cope with the Redhawks ballhawking defense, which ranked second in the NAIA this season with an average of 14.8 steals per game.

Still, the reigning NAIA Head Coach of the Year for women’s basketball seems eager to go strength vs. strength against Benedictine-Mesa on Friday with the Bulldogs continuing to put stress all over the court onto their opponents—even if those opponents will likely do the same to UMW in return.

“You have to go with what got you there, so we’ll probably play the same way we have all season,” said Woolley, whose team boasts five of the Frontier Conferences top thieves, led by Frontier Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year Paige Holmes (2.7 steals per game), and deputized by Shainy Mack (2.2 spg), Fitzgerald (2.0 spg), Sydney Sheridan (1.9 spg) and King (1.4 spg).

“This team is really gritty,” said Fitzgerald of the Bulldogs’ hard-nosed defensive style.

“Our players try to get up on opponents, create steals, be a pain in the butt to other teams,” said the 5-foot-11-inch Fitzgerald, who anchors the backline of the Bulldog press.

“But if you’re aggressive on the defensive end, it’s going to carry over and you’re going to get more open shots in transition,” added Fitzgerald, who led the Frontier Conference in point production this season on her way to gaining a spot on the first team of the Frontier’s all-conference squad announced last week (see story this page.)

If the Bulldogs make it past Benedictine-Mesa and Westmont in Idaho this weekend, they would then travel to Sioux City, Iowa, to dance in the sweet sixteen of this year’s NAIA tourney March 18–23.

See next week’s Dillon Tribune for a full recap of UMW in the qualifying rounds, and their national tourney schedule in Sioux City if they make it past this weekend.