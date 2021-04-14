UMW runners compete at NAIA nationals

University of Montana Western runners Eireann O’Connor and Luke Lutz battled the elements last week at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Up against some of the top runners in the country on a muddy course bordered with windfelled trees, UMW’s O’Connor placed 65th in a field of 326 in the women’s 5k battle while Lutz finished 253rd out of 317.

“It was definitely tough for Eireann to go to a meet under those conditions where she has historically run really well,” said UMW Head Coach Dylan Zitzer of O’Connor, who gained All-American honors with a 25th place finish at the last NAIA finals.

“She wanted to improve on that and ran really tough. But she got sick right before we left and was still coming out of that,” said Zitzer of O’Connor, who watched a pair of fellow Frontier Conference competitors—Reghan Worley of Carroll College and Becca Richtman of Montana Tech—finish in the top dozen in Cedar Rapids.

“She has been right there with those two all season,” said Zitzer, of the perennial All-Frontier Conference seleciton.

“But she is coming back next year,” revealed Zitzer of the senior who plans to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NAIA due to the pandemic plagued season.

“It feels good to know she has another shot at it next year.”

Just a sophomore, Lutz can also return to the Bulldogs for next season.

“Luke was definitely competitive again,” said Zitzer of Lutz’s second-straight appearance at the national meet.

“It was another really good step in right direction for him. He’s been nursing a long-term injury, so it was great he was able to go out there and compete,” added Zitzer.

“And he is really motivated for next season, too.”