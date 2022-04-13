UMW rodeo opens at MSU double

The UMW men’s and women’s rodeo teams competed at the Montana State University Spring Rodeo, a doubleheader with the first rodeo playing out Thursday and Friday, and the second on Saturday and Sunday at the Fieldhouse on campus.

“It went pretty good,” said UMW Coach J.T. Robbins. “We had some really bright spots, and a couple spots that were a little disappointing. I am optimistic that it will all turn out the way we want it at the end.”

Bryce Harrison, a senior and unquestionable team leader, sparked the Bulldogs to a near 1,000 point weekend in Bozeman. Harrison won the steer wrestling in the first rodeo with a near perfect 170 team points. He won the long go, second in the short go and won the average to fall 10 points short of a perfect score. In the second rodeo Harrison scored in three events - steer wrestling, calf roping and team roping, and totaled 130 team points.

Bareback rider Trevor Kay took care of business in bareback riding winning the event in both rodeos and scoring the perfect 180 points in the first rodeo and 170 points in the second.

In addition to Harrison, Western Bulldog bulldoggers were on fire in Bozeman. Dillon freshman T.J. Sigman won the first rodeo long go in 4.2 seconds, and got sixth in the short go with a 7.7 second run. He earned second in the average but the 120 points were lost as he competed as an independent.

Ethan Stensrud not only competed as an independent, but he has only been steer wrestling for two weeks and he made it back to the short go in both rodeos. Stensrud timed an 8.2 in the rodeo #1 long go to make it back and then flipped his steer in 6 second flat to place third in the round and earn fourth in the average. The practice was all he needed because he took sixth in the second rodeo long go with a 6.9, placed fourth in the short go at 5.8 seconds and placed fourth in the average.

The Bulldogs scored 500 team points and placed third in the first rodeo and totaled 490 points and matched the third place finish in the second rodeo. With three weeks to go in the Big Sky Region season, the Western men sit second in the team standings with 2,821 points, well behind MSU’s total of 4,414.5, and just a little over 100 points ahead of third place Miles Community College.

The UMW women are third in the region. MSU is running away with first place at 3,052.83 points, MSU-Northern is second with 1,661 and UMW third at 1,388.83.

The top UMW woman scorer in Bozeman was McKenna Wolf Schroder with a total of 160 points in placing in goat tying, breakaway and barrels in the first rodeo and adding another 80 points in the second rodeo with 80 points in barrels.

Western returned to the arena for the Big Sky Region spring season just one week after returning to their tradition of hosting the UMW Bulldog Rodeo Banquet.

“You always expect it to be a huge event and expect a lot of people, but you never know until it comes down to it,’ said coach Robbins, who attended his first banquet as the UMW coach. “We had great support from the community and team parents. I’ve been told it was above average in fund raising and it is no secret of the support Western rodeo has from the community. It was a lot of fun.”

Montana State University Spring Rodeo #1, April 7-8, Bozeman

Men’s team scores – Northwest College 760, Montana State University 620, University of Montana Western 500, Miles Community College 205, Montana State University–Northern 180, Dawson Community College 100, University of Montana 20, Providence 0.

Women’s team scores – Montana State University 635, Montana State University –Northern 185, University of Montana Western 175, University of Montana 120, Dawson Community College 25, Miles CC 0, Northwest 0, Providence 0.

Men’s All-around – Berquist, Caleb Shane, MSU, 280 points.

Women’s All-around – Currin, Jacee Mae, MSU, 285, points.

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1. Cunningham, Garrett Tyler, MSU-N, 127 points on two.

Bareback Riding – 1. Kay, Trevor William, UMW, 139 points on two.

Steer Wrestling – 1. Harrison, Bryce Joseph,

UMW, 10.9 seconds on two. 2. Sigman, T.J., UMW 11.9. 4. Stensrud, Ethan James, UMW, 14.2.

Team Roping Header –1. York, Sylais Kain, MSU-N, 15.5 seconds on two. 3. Ramirez, Edward James, UMW, 22.6.

Team Roping Heeler – 1. Gordon, Spencer Joseph, MSU-N, 15.5 seconds on two. 3. Cerini, Jake Wayne, UMW, 22.6. 4. Setzer, Tristen Allen (Dillon), MCC, 7.0

Barrel Racing – 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie, MSU, 28.61 seconds on two.

Breakaway Roping – 1. Schauer, Mikenna Raye, MSU-N, 5.1 seconds on two. 5. Lufkin, Ryland Ann, UMW, 2.4 seconds on one. 6. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae (Glen), MSU, 15.8.

Goat Tying – 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel, MSU, 12.7 on two. 3. Rogers, Kaycee Lynn UMW, 14.3. 5. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf, UMW, 15.3. 6. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae (Glen), MSU, 19.2.

Montana State University Spring Rodeo #2, April 9-10, Bozeman

Men’s team scores – Montana State University 590, Northwest College 570, University of Montana Western 490, Miles Community College 350, Dawson CC 0, MSU-Northern 0, University of Montana 0, Providence 0.

Women’s team scores – Montana State University 385, Montana State University–Northern 265, Dawson Community College 245, University of Montana Western 90, Northwest College 60, Miles Community College 40, University of Montana 0, Providence 0.

Men’s All-around – Berquist, Caleb Shane, MSU, 350 points.

Women’s All-around – Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae (Glen), MSU, 215 points.

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1. Klingler, Carson, UMW, 50 points on one.

Bareback Riding – 1. Kay, Trevor William, UMW, 141 points on two.

Bull Riding – 1. Runfola, Chase, MSU, 126 points on two.

Tie Down Roping – 1. Berquist, Caleb Shane MSU, 18.2 seconds on two. 4. Harrison, Bryce Joseph, UMW, 20.1.

Steer Wrestling – 1. Currin, Kolby James, MSU, 9.9 seconds on two. 4. Stensrud, Ethan James UMW, 12.5.

Team Roping Header – 1. Handy, Cameron Seth, MCC, 12.4 seconds on two.

Team Roping Heeler – 1. Danks, Daylon Corey, MCC, 12.4 seconds on two.

Barrel Racing – 1. Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie, MSU 28.46 seconds on two. 2. Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth Mae (Glen), MSU, 28.78. 4. Schroeder, McKenna Wolf, UMW, 29.25. 5. Bushnell, Trinity Shane, UMW, 29.36.

Breakaway Roping – 1. Meeks, Ellie Kate, DCC, 14.7 seconds on two.

Goat Tying – 1. Rasmussen, Paige Noel, MSU, 13.6 seconds on two.