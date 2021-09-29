UMW hosts Big Sky’s fall rodeo finale Fri. and Sat.

The University of Montana Western Rodeo Club will host the final fall rodeo of the fall Big Sky Region season with a performance starting at Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Harry Andrus Arena at Beaverhead County Fairgrounds. Action resumes Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with slack and the completion of the long go. The top 10 times and scores in each event will return Saturday night for the short go round. The championship round starts at 6 p.m.

“It should be a good rodeo,” said UMW coach J.T. Robbins. “There are a lot of tough competitors in every event and we’ve got good stock coming at both ends of the arena.”

Red Eye Rodeo Company of Deer Lodge will supply the rough stock. Red Eye provides stock of the Northern Rodeo Association circuit. Ty Hendrick of the Big Hole Valley and Jeff Murphy of Helena will bring the timed event stock.

Vance Ruff will serve as announcer and brings an excellent presence to the microphone. Ruff, from the Gallatin Valley, spends time with the Big Sky Region circuit, and has developed a rapport and knowledge of the kids from across the state that compete in one of the most respected regions from around the country in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

“This is a very though region and in every event there is some very tough competition,’ said Robbins. “It should be worth the price of admission.”

You will not know which hands will eventually qualifiy for the National Finals Rodeo, the finale of the PRCA, the top professional circuit in the world, but this college rodeo circuit is so good and competitive, that hands from the Big Sky Region inevitably appear in Las Vegas at the NFR.