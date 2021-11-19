UMW Football playoff rescheduled

Due to a problem with University of Montana Western charter flight to Kentucky, the NAIA football playoff game between Western and top-ranked and defending NAIA national champion Lindsey Wilson has been rescheduled from 12:30 p.m. Central Time to 7 p.m. Central Time.

There is a possibility that Western will need to forfeit the game if they cannot find flight arrangements that will allow the game to kickoff at the rescheduled time.