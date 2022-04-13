UMW football busts out spring drills

College football and touchdown passes filled the air at Vigilante Stadium in Dillon on Saturday afternoon, when the University of Montana Western football team staged its first spring scrimmage of 2022.

“I was pleased with how the majority of our players came out in less than favorable conditions, on a cold, windy day, and still competed,” said UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse of the spirited exercise held in deceptively frigid conditions in the midst of the Bulldogs’ spring training camp.

“That bodes well for future,” said Nourse, who has steadily built the Bulldog program over the past decade into a Frontier Conference title contender and league champion last season.

The oft-abiding adage that defense dominates the offense in such early preseason affairs flew the coop early on Saturday.

Ad-libbing on a broken bootleg play, senior wide receiver Blake Sentman ducked behind his defender along the left sideline, where redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Broennekke found him for a long touchdown strike.

It proved the first of many touchdown passes at Saturday’s scrimmage, which featured more TD tosses than any other spring scrimmage over the past decade.

“We have good competition at quarterback,” stated Nourse, whose QB depth is topped by returning Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund.

“Peyton Broennekke has been with us three years. He’s always game,” said Nourse, who also got good series from a pair of redshirt freshmen.

“Our two redshirt freshman—Cody Whalen and Michael Palandri, they were out there doing a great job. They are both very talented guys,” said Nourse, an all-league wide receiver during his 1990s playing days at UMW.

“And I thought Jon Jund in his one series early was sharp. He scrambled for a first down and threw two completions, one for a touchdown,” said Nourse, whose quarterbacks got aided and well protected by his team’s four returnees along the starting offensive line.

So did the running backs, particularly Colten McPhee.

“He was sharp and competitive,” said Nourse of the 5-foot-10-inch Columbia Falls product who busted out for 160 yards and a TD in game last season.

Another player who enjoyed a fine freshman campaign in 2021, cornerback Braden Swank managed to impress his head coach.

“Swank at has really improved his game. He’s got the potential to be all-conference this coming season,” asserted Nourse, who also cited the improved play of Kameron Rauser, a former defensive back.

“Kam Rauser has had great spring at linebacker,” said Nourse, who thinks the team as a whole is enjoying a productive spring camp.

“Spring camp has been really good,” said Nourse of the gathering this month that brought in around 75 players.

“The guys have set goals and objectives. One is to have consistent focus and production at practice; another is to really compete hard against each other, at highest level, all the time. They have really taken that to heart,” said Nourse, who will give his player one last chance to compete and impress this spring on April 23, when the Bulldogs will stage their annual Red-Black Game, starting at 1 p.m. on Vigilante Field in Dillon.