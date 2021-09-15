UMW elevated to #13 with win at #11 Dickinson

The University of Montana Western football team travelled a long way to North Dakota on Saturday to check out how far its counterpart of Dickinson State had come since slipping out the cellar window of the Frontier Conference in 2013.

And then the Bulldogs came back from a long way down in the first-half cellar they’d dug for themselves to post a 42-30 victory over the perennial North Star Athletic Association champions.

Still, the two-touchdown victory over the 11th-ranked team in the NAIA that moved the Bulldogs up to no. 13 in the latest NAIA rankings released this week left UMW’s head coach dissatisfied.

“A lot of people say, ‘a win is a win.’ No, it’s not. It’s performance that matters,” said Nourse, who had one word to describe his team’s winning performance at Dickinson State.

“Slovenly,” said Ryan Nourse, reviving an adjective he’d used to describe his team’s play in a preseason intrasquad scrimmage rife with turnovers and other blunders.

“There is no other way to describe it. The first half we played well below the standards of our program,” insisted Nourse, whose team trailed 23-7 in the midst of a turnover-plagued first half before rallying on both sides of the ball.

From there, the Bulldogs quintupled up their hosts, employing their multifaceted offense to score five TDs—two rushing and three through the air—by four different players.

In the meantime, the Dawg defense got mean, letting up another DSU TD in the second quarter before blanking the Blue Hawks across the entire second half.

“In the second half, we played to our standards,” said Nourse of the 30-minute interval during which his Bulldogs outscored DSU, 21-0.

“But we should have shut them out for the entire game,” said Nourse, who blamed lapses and turnovers by the offense he serves as coordinator of for too often putting the Dawg D in difficult spots.

Nourse said he and UMW Defensive Coordinator Rob Goode didn’t make any strategic adjustments at halftime to help drive their team’s second-half surge.

“It was basically just an attitude adjustment. We said some things they did not want to hear but needed to hear,” added Nourse.

“We are just a mistake laden outfit, with some selfish players,” said Nourse, who vowed to make some lineup changes to address the problems before the Bulldogs’ next game.

“Life is about choices. It’s ‘I like’ vs. ‘I will.’ Players who choose the latter get the job done. They play hard and do right and play for other people,” said Nourse, an all-conference wide receiver during his playing days at UMW.

“This is the greatest team game for a reason—everybody matters on every play. Some guys just chose not to get prepared to play for us,” said Nourse.

“The only guys on offense who stood out and were consistent at Dickinson State were Colten McPhee and Reese Neville,” said Nourse of his team’s two powerhouse running backs, who together bulldozed their way to more than 100 rushing yards against DSU.

“They both had a great week of practice and were ready to go,” said Nourse, whose team’s record now stands at 2-1.

“A hard, physical running game— that’s my style of football. That’s what I believe in, and that is what we are going to keep doing,” said Nourse, whose team is averaging better than 170 rushing yards per game.

Up next for the Bulldogs, a visit from MSU–Northern (0-2) on Saturday, Sept. 18, for UMW’s 1 p.m. Homecoming Game on Vigilante Field in Dillon.

The game will feature another return to Dillon of a longtime Bulldog nemesis—Mike Van Diest, the NAIA legend who joined the MSUN staff as its defensive coordinator this season after a few years of retirement following his wildly successful run as head coach of Carroll College.

“Mike Van Diest is doing a wonderful job up there at Northern,” said Nourse of the key addition that MSUN Head Coach Andrew Rolin made to his staff for this season, bringing on someone who during his 20 years at the helm of Carroll football won 14 Frontier Conference titles and six national championships

“He has them playing with toughness and discipline. They will come in here prepared and ready to play.”

DAWG BYTES

**Montana Western’s Joe Caciedo got honored as Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Dickinson State last Saturday, when the senior linebacker registered seven solo tackles—one on a sack and another when he dropped a DSU ballcarrier for a six yardsloss.

**Many Bulldog fans took the long trip to Dickinson, ND to support their team last Saturday.

WESTERN 42, DICKINSON ST 30

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

DSU–Jace Johnson 20-yd FG 12:25

UMW–Jamison Hermanson 36-yd TD pass from Jon Jund (John Mears PAT) 8:28

DSU– Alec Lovegren 27 yd pass from Drew Boedecker (Johnson PAT) 3:31

DSU–Kaden Kuntz 17-yd pass from Boedecker (PAT failed) 1:41

Second Quarter

DSU–Riley Linder 1-yd TD run (Johnson PAT) 14:58

UMW–Reese Neville 69-yd pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 14:14

UMW–Nate Simkins 10-yd pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 9:26

DSU–Noah Sickler 35-yd pass from Boedecker (Johnson PAT) 6:16

Third Quarter

UMW–Colten McPhee 6-yd TD run (Mears PAT) 8:15

UMW–Trey Mounts 6-yd pass from Jund (Mears PAT) 0:31

Fourth Quarter

UMW–McPhee 5-yd run (Mears PAT) 2:47

Team Stats

UMW DSU

First downs 25 25

Rushes-net yds 38-174 30-78

Passing net yds 331 371

Pass att.-comp.-INT 42-28-3 45-25-2

Total off plays-yards 80-505 75-449

INTs-return yds 2-54 3-20

Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2

Punts-yds 3-109 5-107

Punt returns-yds 1-0 1-0

Kickoff returns-yds 5-107 6-112

Penalties-yds 13-133 4-30

Sacks by-yds lost 1-6 0-0

Individual UMW stats

Rushing (att-yds) – Reese Neville 23-94, Colten McPhee 7-35, Trey Mouns 1-50, Jon Jund 5-12,, Team 2-0.

Passing (comp-att-yds) – Jund 42-28-331

Receiving (catches-yds) – Mounts 13-102, Jamison Hermanson 4-80, Neville 3-80, Nate Simkins 8-69.