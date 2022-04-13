UMW dinner honors three

Those that attended the Jane Maddox Service Awards dinner at UMW last Wednesday night were privy to a slice of history not only of education and community service in Dillon, but also of emotional and aweinspiring moments during the two-hour banquet.

Beaverheadd Superintendent of Schools Mike Miller presented both Gerta Mular and Dr. Alan Zetler in a wonderful fashion, mixing in funny stories with the long-time academic and civic contributions of the educators during their adult lives in Dillon.

In accepting her award, Mular said, “I am so excited I am going to cry. I just want to thank everybody here who helped me along the way.”

Zetler, who worked for 52 years at Western, combined the skills of a stand-up comic and an academic historian in his remarks that captivated the large gathering in the Lewis and Clark room.

“I retired a little earlier than I wanted to because I was fired from this place,” said the 92-year-old who later added, “I owe so much to this place.”

Zetler left Western and continued his contributions in the field of education working with the Montana Department of Education.

Salle Banning presented Haverfield and told of her efforts to bring happiness to kids and family with her photography of students and activities in the Dillon elementary schools, the high school and at UMW. She also shined a light on the magnificant job of working with seniors Haverfield does through her teaching of three sessions of water aerobics at the YMCA. A large contingent of her students were on hand at the banquet.

“I want to thank my father for making me the person I am,” concluded Haverfield at the conclusion of her remarks.

Donn Ross, her dad, was sitting just off the podium at a table with Gary, Tanner and Michael, Teri’s husband and two sons. In the absolute most emotional moment of the evening, Ronn immediately began fighting back tears of pride, unsuccessfully, and then received a hug from Teri as she returned to her table.