UMW cross country teams boast big rosters

The most accomplished cross country runner in the history of the University of Montana Western graduated in the offseason, leaving a canyon-sized hole in the women’s roster.

But five-time All-Conference honoree Eireann Rhein (O’Connor) remains with the Bulldog program—not as a competitor or just in spirit, but as a day-to-day assistant coach, helping a bevy of willing and able runners run into that void and build a bridge across it for the team’s 2022 season set to start next week.

“We’re really happy that Eireann stayed on to help out,” said UMW Head Coach Dylan Zitzer of the two-time All-American who ran for the Bulldogs through last fall’s cross country campaign— and then for the spring track and field season.

“Eireann volunteered. She really wanted to do it,” said Zitzer of the recent UMW graduate with a degree in natural horsemanship who is working as an area horse trainer.

“We have three coaches at every practice,” noted Zitzer, whose wife Kelsie, winner of the first Beaverhead Marathon, also advises the team as an assistant coach.

“We have a seriousness about us we that we haven’t had before. I am really excited to see how we perform next week,” said Zitzer, who believes his men’s team could perform particularly well next week and throughout the 2022 season.

“We’ve definitely have the best group we’ve ever had on the guy’s side—by a considerable margin,” asserted Zitzer, the UMW cross country head coach since the program’s inception eight years ago.

“We have 11 guys now. We have some good returning runners,” noted Zitzer, who brings back Luke Lutz, a three-time qualifier for the NAIA cross country national championships.

Lutz’s will be joined again by fellow senior Jonathan Harrison, owner of a pair of top 20 finishes at recent Frontier Conference Cross Country Championships and an All-American in outdoor track last spring, when he finished seventh in the 800-meters race at the NAIA championships.

“Joe Lamb had a super awesome track season, too,” reported Zitzer of the All-Frontier Conference performer in outdoor track last spring who placed eighth in the 8k at the last conference cross country meet.

“And we have some new guys who seem ready to make an impact already,” added Zitzer of recent additions to the UMW men’s squad that includes freshman Will Hyatt and sophomore Brant Heiner.

“Will Hyatt came here from Thompson Falls to live in the dorms this summer and put in some good work. And Brant Heiner has been leading us in some of our workouts; he’s definitely a serious athlete,” said Zitzer of the Ronan product.

“We have 11 guys now, and I have no idea yet which ones will be top seven. It’s such a deep group with so much serious talent, a lot of guys could move up,” said Zitzer, who returns more than two decades of experience on his women’s team.

“On the women’s side, we’re pretty experienced and have some good newcomers,” said Zitzer, who boasts a quartet of female seniors: twin sisters Mason and Morgan Basely; 2019 NAIA nationals qualifier Liz Varner; and Aracelli Ramirez, who finished 21st at the last Frontier Conference championships.

“They have put so much time and work into this program, and understand the process. Everyone has been really serious this season in training,” said Zitzer, who added some fresh legs to the squad.

“And we have some good freshmen coming in who could do some good things for us this season,” averred Zitzer of a newcomer crew that includes Hamilton’s Rylee Brackman, Brooklyn Strozyk out of Washington state and Cecily Eagleton.

“Every week they’ve gotten better in training. We’ll see how fast they can get as the season goes on,” said Zitzer, who is taking a low-key approach to preparing his youngest runners for their first college cross country meet at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena on Monday.

“I just try to impress on them that it’s a learning experience and we have the whole season to get ready for crunch time,” said Zitzer of business-end-ofthe- season competitions that include November’s Frontier Conference Championships and the Nov. 18 NAIA National Championships in Florida.