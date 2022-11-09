UMW Bulldogs bulldoze #25 Diggers for third straight victory

You can take the Dawgs out of the title fight, but you can’t take the fight out of the Dawgs.

Or keep the Dawgs from taking their archrival out of the title fight.

The University of Montana Western Bulldogs football team on Saturday battled from behind in the second half to take down Montana Tech, 27-21, on Bob Green Field in Butte.

The victory pushed Montana Western to (5-4 in the Frontier Conference, 6-4 overall) back above .500 in league play and ensured the Bulldogs their fourth consecutive winning season under Head Coach Ryan Nourse, who 11 years ago inherited a Bulldog team that recorded just a single win in its previous campaign.

The loss tossed Tech (6-3) from the NAIA Top 25 and out of the Frontier Conference title race still led by College of Idaho (8-1), which will host Carroll College (7-2) on Saturday for what essentially amounts to the 2022 league championship game.

Though they drifted out of range to 2021 defend their Frontier Conference championship just over midway through the 2022 season, the Bulldogs can take pride in profoundly impacting that race in this season’s final weeks through impressive wins over two of its top contenders.

Western defeated previously undefeated College of Idaho in late October before taking down Tech, which came into Saturday’s game ranked no. 20 and tied for second place in the Frontier, just a game behind C of I.

Western’s win over Tech came in the way UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse figured it would, or maybe must, in the latest flare-up in the long-running feud between the southwestern Montana neighbors.

“Playing a good football team in a great rivalry—what more do you want from a college football game?” asked Nourse in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.

“It will probably come down to the fourth quarter and be decided by one score,” predicted Nourse.

Tech reduced Western’s lead to a single score early in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard TD run by Kaleb Winterbur that capped an impressive 16-play, 80-yard drive and reset the score to 24-21.

Western responded with an impressive drive of its own that covered 68 yards and netted a 24-yard John Mears’ field goal from a tough angle through vexing winds.

Mears short trey expanded the Bulldogs’ lead to six points—and perhaps more crucially, constricted the game clock by almost nine minutes, leaving Tech with only three and a half minutes to engineer a long TD drive.

The marauding Western defense instead drove Tech back a half-dozen yards on two drives that both ended behind where they’d commenced.

The final, flickering hopes for comeback caved in on the Diggers and their fans on a play that lost 24 yards. It bore an eerie resemblance to the doomed scramble by Miami Dolphins QB Bob Griese in the Super Bowl a half-century ago, when the veteran Dolphins signal caller weaved and juked away from Dallas Cowboys pass rushers until he swerved into the arms of Hall of Fame DT Bob Lilly—29 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Led by Reese Artz and Tanner Harrell, the Bulldog pass rush tormented Tech much of day, as the two defensive linemen each notched a pair of sacks and inspired innumerable hurries that helped limit Tech to a 50 percent pass completion rate.

UMW RB Reese Neville rushed behind a bulldozing Bulldog offensive line for 164 yards on 22 carries in a performance that gained the senior Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

A regular contender for that award during his time playing for UMW, Bulldog senior QB Jon Jund passed for two TDs in Butte—the second a 14-yarder to senior WR Elijah Benedick to give the Dawgs a 10-point lead in the second half, the first a 38-hard lofted pass into the middle of the end zone to breakout freshman WR Isaiah Thomas that opened the game’s scoring just over a minute after the opening kickoff.

The defenses of Montana Western and Montana Tech ensured the pace of production slowed significantly after that quick-strike Thomas TD.

The hosts got stout defensive efforts from LB Cole Wyant (11 tackles) and Keyshawn James-Newby, who completed four of his seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Braden Swank and Kameron Rouser snared pickoffs for UMW that led to 10 points for the offense. Swank grabbed his INT on a pass that almost seemed intended for him and returned it 43 yards down the sideline, deep into Tech territory, to set up a short Mears’ FG that extended UMW’s first-quarter lead to 10-0.

Rauser snared his pick when a short pass popped off a tightly covered Tech receiver, almost straight up into the air, and then into the arms of opportunistic UMW LB with DB skills.

The weather played its disruptive part in the proceedings, challenging offenses and special teams with fierce, swirling winds, chilly temperatures and varying forms of precipitation.

The conditions made the efforts of Mears all the more impressive, with the Belgrade product nailing all three of his extra points and both his field goal attempts in a performance that earned him the Frontier Conference’s Special Teams Player of the week nod.

That second Mears’ FG came from a tight angle up into a bedeviling crosswind at a tense moment, late in a contest it helped secure for his Bulldogs.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a season finale featuring another visit to face a Frontier foe.

UMW will travel to Billings on Saturday, Nov. 12, to meet Rocky Mountain College (6-3), the team the Bulldogs beat in double overtime on the final day of the 2021 season to secure the Frontier Conference crown, but lost to earlier this season in Dillon.

Kickoff on Herb Klindt Field is set for 1 p.m.