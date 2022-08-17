UMW Bulldog defense dominates scrimmage

In a bit of a bulldog bites man story, the defense for the University of Montana Western football team began the team’s first fall formal scrimmage as expected— ahead of the offense.

But then the defensive unit moved further and further ahead as the scrimmage continued, well beyond expectations.

“The defense did show up spirited and ready to play, which was nice of them, because they’ve been stinking it up for most of camp,” said UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse of a unit led in the early going by pillaging invasions into the offensive backfield by senior defensive lineman James Aragon.

“It’s really just been the last three practices that our guys on offense have decided they’re done playing and hustling. We’ve had a ton of injuries and guys have not been stepping up,” said Nourse, whose team got picked to finish first in the Frontier Conference in a poll of the league’s coaches released earlier this month.

“This group has the propensity to believe it’s better than it is and to forget that you have to work to get everything you desire,” said Nourse, who first became UMW’s head coach a decade ago.

“But we’ll get them where they need to be. It’s a good bunch of guys, and if they’re not ashamed of their performances today then they’re not competitors,” commented Nourse.

“They’ll rebound—we’ve got tough dudes, who’ve played a lot of good football here,” added Nourse of players who helped propel the team to the league title and a spot in the NAIA playoffs last season.

“But they’ve got to compete harder—they’ve got guys d’ing ‘em up who are competing harder than they are. And the offense doesn’t have Nate Simkins anymore to make plays,” noted Nourse of the former Dillon Beaver great who reset the UMW record book for receivers before graduating after last season.

The offense did finally score, about 45 minutes into the scrimmage, on a short run by DJ Kirvin, who looks set to join a thick mix of ballcarriers, led by the team’s top two rushers last season—RBs Reece Neville and Colten McPhee.

Former Dillon Beavers standout Pete Gibson looks more than ready to also contribute as a running back at this level this season.

“I have no issues with our running backs—they’ve been doing excellent work. They’re really one of the bright spots on our team,” said Nourse, who also highlighted the play of a young quarterback.

“I thought Michael Palandri, of all the quarterbacks, had a really good day. He made good decisions based on facts,” said Nourse of the redshirt freshman signal caller.

“But outside of that, we were poor upfront. We had some guys not perform today and get tired. That was the most plays we’ve run yet. So, we’ll go back to the drawing board and try to do some more things to get them to perform at a high level and make plays during the season,” said Nourse, who thought a scaled back camp could be to blame for his offense’s lackluster performance on Saturday.

“It’s been the least amount of practices I’ve ever run, the least hitting I’ve ever done, the least amount of reps. Maybe that’s our problem, we’re too soft.”

“You just look at it and say this is where we’re at and then put the plan together to move it forward. You don’t lie to the kids and tell them they’re doing well when they’re not,” said Nourse who has guided the team from the bottom of the Frontier Conference to the top during his time in charge of the program.

“We just need to get a little bit better. I’ve been here before. Thankfully, now I’ve got to get the team playing better with better players.”

The Bulldogs will play their final scrimmage of fall camp, on Friday, Aug. 19, starting at 6 p.m. on Vigilante Field in Dillon. The public is welcome to attend.