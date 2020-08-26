Ugly
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Graffiti artists marked the bridge near Cornell Park and at least seven downtown Dillon businesses either Thursday night or Friday morning. The common monikers were Fangs, Halo and Blaze. City of Dillon Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez said the incidents are under investigation. J.P. Plutt photo
