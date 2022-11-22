Two residents die from COVID-19

Beaverhead County lost two of its residents to COVID-19, public health officials reported last week.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s both died in October at county health care facilities, Public Health Director Sue Hansen said. They are the 31st and 32nd deaths recorded in the county since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county added three new COVID cases in the past week, sitting at four active and 2,412 total cases. Beaverhead County is considered in “high” transmission for the virus.

Statewide, Montana added 888 new cases in the past week. The state tallied 317,135 total cases, 3,587 deaths and 1,050 active cases in the most recent weekly update.

There have been more than 98.1 million cases and over one million deaths recorded nationwide, and 280,711 new cases were reported in the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.