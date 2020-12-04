Two more residents die from COVID-19 this week

Two Beaverhead County men – one in his 80s and one in his 90s – died Friday from the coronavirus, public health officials say.

The deaths mark the fifth and sixth residents to die from the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic, and the third resident this week. A man in his 70s died Monday from the coronavirus.

The two men died in a Beaverhead County health facility, Beaverhead County Public Health reported on its Facebook page.

Read more about the county's local virus spread in next week's Dillon Tribune.