Twin Bridges man’s conviction upheld at supreme court

A Twin Bridges man’s misdemeanor convictions resulting from a 2019 women’s basketball game were upheld in an appeal to the Montana Supreme Court.Tom Ferris appealed the deferred six-month sentence to the supreme court in February 2021. Defense attorney Jack Morris told the Dillon Tribune last week the appeal was a step in a process that may include a civil case for what he considered an improper investigation and prosecution against Ferris.“It had to do with potential civil litigation,” he said, adding he could not comment on that further. “We will file a motion to dismiss the convictions of guilt...so he ...