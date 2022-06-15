Twin Bridges, Dillon hosting kids fish day events on Saturday

The annual free kids fishing events held in the area on Father’s Day Weekend open a path to a lifetime of enjoyment of a healthy outdoor recreational activity.

Or, at the very least, a good day of fishing.

“It’s a lot of fun out there,” said Joe Witherspoon, who oversees the kids fishing derby for boys and girls aged 14 and under put on by United Veterans of Twin Bridges at a pond about two miles south of Twin Bridges, off Hwy 41 (just look for signs posted).

“You have some little squirt who’s about two feet tall and can barely walk, and he catches a fish that is about as tall as he is, and get hooked on fishing for life,” said Witherspoon of a scene he’s seen played out many times in the decades the event has been put on, with its next installment set for the morning of Saturday, June 18.

At the same time, the Beaverhead Outdoors Association will host its annual Kids Fishing Day at the Kids Fishing Pond off Swenson Way in Dillon, where registration will start at 9 a.m. and fishing an hour later.

The Dillon event will also include a free lunch for kids, as will the Twin Bridges fish derby.

‘There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, and salads, so even those who don’t catch a fish won’t go away hungry,” said Witherspoon, who will hand out fishing poles to the boy and girl who catch the biggest fish in their respective age ranges (9 and under, and 10–14)—and prizes to pretty much every one else who participates.

“Anybody who caches a fish will get a prize, and pretty much every body catches a fish. We even give a prize for smallest fish caught.”