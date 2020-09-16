True love
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Ray and Jo Clark of Dillon recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Ray and Jo were married on Sept. 9, 1950 in Billings.
Ray and Jo raised three children, Diane (Bob) Vezina and Butch (Leighanne) Clark, both of Dillon, and Janice (Jon) Springer of Riverton, Wyoming.
The Clarks now have eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three-and-one-half great-great-grandchildren.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT