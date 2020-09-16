Ray and Jo Clark of Dillon recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Ray and Jo were married on Sept. 9, 1950 in Billings.

Ray and Jo raised three children, Diane (Bob) Vezina and Butch (Leighanne) Clark, both of Dillon, and Janice (Jon) Springer of Riverton, Wyoming.

The Clarks now have eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and three-and-one-half great-great-grandchildren.