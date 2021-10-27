Encountering imaginary horrors remains a big part of Halloween fun.

But the holiday, particularly in these pandemic times, can also expose kids and other revelers to very real dangers.

“I get concerned most about drivers and pedestrians. It’s hard to see well in a lot of neighborhoods, and on Halloween kids can seem to pop out of nowhere,” said Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson.

“Drivers need to watch out for Trick or Treaters and kids need to watch out for cars,” advised Guiberson of simple precautionary measures people can take to mitigate the holiday’s potentially deadly mix of children whose vision may be compromised by their costumers, walking around dark streets with vehicles on the move through environments with limited visibility.

“It’s also important to wear bright clothes if you are going to be out walking on Halloween,” said Guiberson.

“Kids should stay in groups and bring flashlights or glow sticks. Make sure drivers can see you, and vice versa,” said the police chief, adding that Trick or Treaters should avoid unlit properties.

“If house is dark, just don’t go up there,” continued Guiberson, who also cautioned kiddos to let their parents inspect the candy and other treats they’ve collected before consuming them.

Older revelers, particularly those attending parties or going to bars for Halloween should also pay extra attention to the more sinister possibilities the holiday offers predators during one of the biggest nights of the year, according to Guiberson.

“Any time alcohol is involved at a bar or big party, there is greater potential for sexual assaults,” said Guiberson of a crime that has spiked over the past year in Dillon.

“It is up to people to look out for their friends to make sure they aren’t drinking to the point that they cannot make good decisions. Unfortunately there are people out there willing to take advantage of people in that state,” said Guiberson of predators who might enjoy the extra advantage of hiding behind costumes on Halloween.

“But there are more good people than bad, so looking out for your friends can have a huge impact in helping them avoid going Pairs through that trauma. Little things can have a huge positive impact.”

The very little thing that is the virus that can lead to COVID-19 can, of course, have a huge negative impact on the lives of people it infects.

And with its traditional practices of mingling with friends and relative strangers, Halloween could offer the virus new opportunities to spread through the population.

The national Center for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging kids to go Trick or Treating 2 $210.00/hd this year, but to do so in small groups that don’t include anyone infected.

Halloween revelers should also avoid large indoor gatherings, according to the CDC, staying outdoors as much as 4 $350-$500/hd possible.

Homeowners can help by dispensing treats outside their homes, instead of having Trick or Treaters come through their front doors.

Weather watchers expect temperatures to remain above 20 $50.00-$124.00 freezing during the prime time for Trick or Treating—the late afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday, when only a 2 $750/hd small chance of precipitation is forecast.