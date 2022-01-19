Trial date set for one of two local D.C. riot defendants

Dillon Appliance owner Hank Muntzer’s Washington, D.C. riot case is tentatively set for trial in August.

Muntzer pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he obstructed an official proceeding; entered and remained in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaged in disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and paraded, demonstrated, or picketed in a Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He has been out of jail on bond since his arrest last year.

Muntzer is accused of traveling to the U.S. Capitol for a rally in support of former President Donald J. Trump, then breaking into the Capitol building with other rally attendees while the presidential vote was being certified. Muntzer was pictured on an MSNBC broadcast inside the Capitol during the riot, and also posted video of entering the building on his Facebook page.

District of Columbia District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta urged setting a tentative trial date with attorneys on both sides of the case, noting it has almost been a full year since Muntzer pleaded not guilty, without any measurable progress in the case. The delay is due to the volume of evidence that must be provided for all Capitol riot defendants – more than 600 people, total.

Muntzer previously rejected a plea offer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the case.

Muntzer’s attorney, David Bos, asked for a 30-day delay to review the evidence before setting a firm trial date, noting the difficulty of sharing all that information with Muntzer, two time zones and thousands of miles away.

Mehta acknowledged the difficulty, but noted he is booked up for trials through at least March, so setting a date far in the future to ensure the case continues to move forward is prudent.

U.S. Attorney Jacob Strain indicated he expects the trial could last five days.

Mehta set the trial to tentatively begin Aug. 30, right before the Labor Day holiday weekend. The next status conference in the case is scheduled for April 6.