Transportation committee approves BCHS busing plans

Beaverhead County’s transportation committee approved the high school’s options for busing students in the upcoming school year July 29.

The plans were the latest version reviewed by the Beaverhead County High School board, outlining four different “levels” as plans, depending on how the coronavirus is spreading in the community. The levels range from what would be considered a typical school day with no virus spread (which would have the routes operate as normal) to the most restrictive, with extra routes to accommodate fewer students on each bus. The different levels also spell out if buses will pick up students inside the three-mile boundary for the district or not.

BCHS Transportation Supervisor Jack Bergeson previously told the committee students would be one per seat (unless a household or family) on alternating seats. Regular cleaning and disinfection would take place before anyone enters the bus, and after they have left.

The level options mirror those for school attendance in the upcoming school year. BCHS staff are still finalizing those specific levels, which range from what a typical, normal school year would look like to completely online, remote learning. All phases require additional cleaning and sanitation, and all would be done per current public health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The transportation committee unanimously approved the routes and plans. It still needs to approve routes for some other county schools, such as Reichle.

The next transportation committee is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 19.