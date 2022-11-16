Tough week for Western A versus Eastern A at nets and on gridiron

The power in Class A sports bounces from East to West, from year to year. This year in football and volleyball, the Eastern A definitely owns bragging rights.

At the State A volleyball tournament in Bozeman this past weekend, the Eastern A turned in as dominating performance as you could possibly hope for. The week started with Billings Central, the Eastern A’s fourth-seed, topping Corvallis, the Western A’s fifth-seed in a play-in game. From there, the Eastern A won every match against the Western A starting with a 4-0 record in the first round. The Western A picked up two wins against each other in loser out action, and then those winners were knocked out of the tourney in the next round of loser out. In all, the Eastern A put up a 6-0 record against the Western A, winning 18 of 21 games.

In the Montana Class A football playoff semifinal games, the Eastern A swept the Western A to guarantee an Eastern A state champion this coming Saturday in Lewistown. Billings Central (10-1), the Eastern A two-seed, went on the road and defeated defending state champ and Western A one-seed Hamilton (10-1), 42-6. Lewistown (11-0), the East #1, knocked off Polson (9-1), the West #2, 49-32.

Lewistown defeated Billings Central in conference action earlier this season, 17-7.