Top-seeded Dillon boys and girls to host District tourney

Dillon’s B.W. Lodge Gym will be the host site this week of the Southwestern A District basketball tournaments. There will be seven boys and seven girls teams competing to advance to the Western A Divisional tournaments at Hamilton next week. The top four teams from the divisional will qualify for the State A tourney at Missoula on March 3-5.

Both the Dillon boys and girls earned the regular season Southwestern A District titles and as a result earned first round byes in the seven-team brackets. The tourney opens Thursday with six games, three on each side. The boys first game at 12:30 p.m., features #4 Hamilton versus #5 Corvallis, with the winner taking on #1 Dillon, Friday at 6:30 p.m. On the other side of the boys bracket, #3 Frenchtown plays #6 East Helena at 6:30 p.m., and #7 Stevensville takes on #2 Butte Central at 8 p.m. Winners face winners and losers face losers on Friday of those two games.

For the girls, #4 Frenchtown plays #5 Stevensville at 11 a.m., with the winner playing #1 Dillon at 2 p.m. on Friday. The other side of the girls bracket has #3 Butte Central against #6 Corvallis at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and #2 Hamilton against #7 East Helena at 5 p.m.

There will be two loser out games played Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Western’s Straugh Gym. The consolation games will be Saturday at 3:30 and 5 p.m., respectively, for the girls and boys. The championship games will be 6:30 p.m. for the girls and 8 p.m. for the boys. All of the consolation and championship games will be at B.W. Lodge Gym.

The Dillon girls enter the tourney at 17-1 and ranked third in the 406 Montana Sports Class A poll. Dillon’s only loss on the season came at the hands of AA Butte High.

“I think our rotation is going to get a little shorter, but for the most part were going to use our depth to our advantage,” said Dillon girls coach John Hansen of the post-season. “Our advantage over a majority of the teams in the state is we’ve got a very deep bench. We’ve been successful so far so we’re going to continue to push the pace and frustrate people defensively.”

Hansen feels Hamilton and Butte Central are the teams that have given Dillon the hardest go this year, with Frenchtown a solid contender, particular if they can get all of their players healthy and on the court.

For Dillon boys coach Terry Thomas, the competition is clear. Both Dillon and Butte Central suffered one conference loss on the season – to each other. The Maroons beat Dillon by 14 early, and Dillon topped Central (17-1) later in the season by 17. The league allows wins up to 15 points to count in the tie-breaking process, so Dillon gets the #1 slot by the margin of one point. Dillon awaits the winner of #4 Hamilton versus #5 Corvallis for their Friday night semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Butte Central and Frenchtown could likely be tangling in the other semi on Friday. Central and Frenchtown were last week ranked #3 and #5, respectively, in the 406 Montana Sports boys A poll. Dillon ranked #2.

"Congratulations to our kids that just did a tremendous job throughout the year of getting a little bit better day by day and game by game, both on the offensive end and defensively," said Thomas of the 16-2 Beavers. "Right now we feel pretty salty. We can play good zone and good man defense and we'll need both as we move into the tournaments."

Thomas feels Frenchtown can beat any team in the field and Central is as good as advertised.

“Frenchtown is very athletic and they are very capable of beating anybody,” said the Dillon coach. “They’ve got very good length, they’ve got some kids that can score, they can rebound. They’ve got a little bit of everything to be successful.”

Thomas says Central’s strength is twofold.

“They are so sound defensively they don’t beat themselves. They block out, they rebound well, they make you earn your points,” said Thomas. “Offensively, they have two of the best scorers in the conference (Eric Loos) and probably the best offensive talent in Dougie Peoples.”