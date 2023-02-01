Top-ranked, undefeated Dillon go to 14-0

Playing their first week of games as the top-ranked team in Class A girls’ basketball, the Dillon Lady Beavers discovered that being special garners special attention.

“It was kind of interesting being ranked number one,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “I think our girls had a little bit of a wake up call as far as we’re going to have teams gunning for us who are far from being undefeated.”

Dillon faced Livingston and Corvallis last week, two teams they easily beat in the first rotation. This time around, the opponents but up a better fight, at least early.

“We kind of struggled coming out of the block in both games,” said Hansen. “Coming out in the second half I thought we focused a little bit more and had better offensive execution.”

Dillon posted a 61-35 win over Livingston and a 63-18 win over Corvallis. The Lady Beavers held Corvallis to just two points in the second half of their game at B.W. Lodge Gym last Thursday.

“After that first quarter, I thought our girls setted for things and our defensive execution wasn’t great either,” said Hansen. “We forced 26 turnovers against Corvallis and 24 against Park so our press is really starting to be effective.”

Sophomore Sydney Petersen tore it up with 18 and 26 point outings.

LIVINGSTON 35, #1 DILLON 61 Dillon scoring – Ady Creighton 0, Kinzy Creighton 0, Halle Fitzgerald 15, Kenleigh Graham 12, Kylie Konen 8, Abbi Lemelin 0, Sydney Petersen 18, Hailey Powell 0, Josie Robbins 0, Leila Stennerson 0, Ariel Thomas 8.

Halftime – 23-16, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (6-16) – Fitzgerald 2-6, Graham 0-1, S. Petersen 4-5, Robbins 0-2, Stennerson 0-2. Rebounds (32) – Stennerson 6, Thomas 6. Steals (14) – Graham 3, Powell 3. Assists (19) – Stennerson 5. Turnovers (20). Blocks ( 13) – Konen 12.

CORVALLIS 18, #1 DILLON 63 Dillon scoring – Ady Creighton 0, Kinzy Creighton 0, Halle Fitzgerald 11, Misti Gittleson 0, Kylie Konen 8, Abbi Lemelin 0, Sydney Petersen 26, Hailey Powell 0, Josie Robbins 0, Leila Stennerson 8, Sage Tash 2, Ariel Thomas 8.

Halftime – 26-16, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (8-23) – K. Creighton 0-1, Fitzgerald 2-8, Lemelin 0-1, Petersen 4-7, Powell 0-1, Robbins 0-1,

Stennerson 2-4,. Rebounds (40) – Graham 7, Konen 5. Steals (12) – Konen 10, Fitzgerald 7, Thomas 7. Assists (16) – Petersen 4 Turnovers (13). Blocks ( 3) – Konen 2.

Southwestern A District Standings Team Conf. All Dillon 8-0 14-0 Frenchtown 7-2 10-4 Hamilton 6-2 9-4 Stevensville 4-5 5-8 East Helena 3-6 6-8 Corvallis 1-6 1-12 Butte Central 0-8 1-11