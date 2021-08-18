Tighly packed council agenda tonight

Klakken said he’d be happy

Only a small quantity of action items appear on the agenda for tonight’s Dillon City Council.

But they possess the potential to generate a great quantity of discussion.

In fact, most already have. Particularly the proposed revisions to the city’s traffic and vehicle codes set to be discussed and voted on again during the report of the council’s Streets & Alley Committee tonight.

Revisions to Title X (Vehicles and Traffic) worked their way through numerous committee meetings over the past year, only to be tabled at the council’s July 21 meeting just before they appeared ready for a final vote by the council (see story on page 3).

Though an item scheduled to be raised again early in tonight’s meeting holds the potential to inspire as much discussion in government get-togethers and court proceedings for the next year, or perhaps longer.

During the Mayor’s Report set to take place shortly after the start of tonight’s 7 p.m. city council meeting, Mayor Mike Klakken will apprise the council on the latest developments in the sale of parts of Vigilante Park by the University of Montana Western.

“They better not. If I find out that they have done that, I will take them to court,” Klakken vowed after finding out earlier this year that the Montana Board of Regents that oversees the state’s university system had approved the sale of the property for its appraised value of over $1.4 million.

“I will file an injunction as fast as I can to stop it.”

Klakken’s beef? He says the city sold the college the property in 1949 for just $1, and that it would be wrong for it to profit in that manner, particularly with the area people who bankroll BCHS funding that windfall.

And illegal, because one of the stipulations of that sale was that the “property can NEVER be sold as anything other than public parks,” contended Klakken in a May letter to the Board of Regents.

It later emerged that Beaverhead County High School was lining up to purchase the property, which includes Vigilante Field where BCHS plays its home football game, hosts track meets and holds other events. for the high school to purchase the property, but for a price roughly equivalent to what the college paid the city for it—one dollar.

The Beaverhead County High School Board of Directors addressed the matter at their last meeting (see the story on page 11).

Tonight, the Dillon City Council will get the chance to discuss it further.

The Mayor’s Report will also feature a discussion and vote on the Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2021–22 that worked its way through multiple city meetings over the summer and got okayed by the council at its Aug. 4 meeting for a public hearing set for 6:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers today, Wednesday, Aug. 18, just prior to the start of the council meeting there.

Near the end of tonight’s city council, the report of the council’s Water & Sewer Committee will include a discussion and vote on the purchase of “a hot tap kit for multiple line sizes.”

Between that Water & Sewer Committee report and the Mayor’s Report tonight, the city council will also hear reports from representatives of its other seven committees—Finance, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Fire & Order, Parks, City Hall and Cemetery, after hearing updates from representatives of the city’s Zoning Commission, Library Board, Tree Board, Board of Adjustments and Planning Board.

The council will also get reports tonight from City Attorney Jim Dolan, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Judge Kaylan Minor, and City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker.

Tonight’s meeting will end with the traditional period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public can also offer input and ask questions during the discussion periods of any agenda item during the meeting after being recognized by the mayor.

People may attend tonight’s meeting in person at City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or remotely using Zoom using the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.