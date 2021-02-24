Thrift store patronage may shift to county museum

A recently-closed thrift store supporting the local animal shelter may reopen again – but with a different beneficiary.

Former Beaverhead Animal Shelter Thrift Store manager Judy Carlson, piqued at the abrupt decision to close the store by the shelter board, proposed changing the shop to benefit the Beaverhead County Museum instead.

The Beaverhead Animal Shelter board decided to close the thrift store in favor of other fundraising options, and notified Carlson of the change last month. The store was slated to close no later than Feb. 28; shelter Executive Director Nikki Knight confirmed Friday the animal shelter thrift store is now closed.

Carlson told the museum board of trustees Feb. 17 she would like to reopen the thrift store’s doors with their approval. The store would be located in the same spot (across from The Elks on Center Street), but the proceeds would support the museum instead of the animal shelter.

“I think the museum, to the community, is a very worthwhile project. I think the community and Beaverhead County will support the thrift store,” she said.

Carlson said the thrift store brought in roughly $10,000 last year, and she expects the proceeds would increase as the coronavirus pandemic declines. A more typical year’s income is in the $13,000 range, she said.

Building owner and realtor Betty Grose said Friday she is in favor of keeping a thrift store at the location, and will continue to offer the space rent-free for the purpose.

“I think it’s a good idea. They’re volunteering their time to do it, and it’s good for the community,” she said.

The thrift store would be managed by the museum association, not the museum board of trustees. The trustees manage the operations of the museum; the association handles fundraising for the facility.

Former museum director Lynn Giles noted Carlson has supported the museum in the past with volunteer hours, and she thinks the new store would be a good idea.

Board of Trustees member Donna Jones wanted to be sure it was clear the new (old) thrift store is offering donated items for sale, not artifacts the museum no longer needs in its collection.

“We’re going to have to guard very carefully that what we deaccession doesn’t get misrepresented as going to the thrift store,” she said. “We’ve got to somehow let the public know that what we deaccession will be done properly.”

Museums that deaccession – or choose to remove items from their collection – must follow a specific process before they can do so. That includes properly documenting the item, why it is being removed, and offering the option to the donator to take the item back before potentially giving it to another museum or discarding it.

Board treasurer Neal Straus said he was in favor of a new thrift store, considering the museum’s past budgetary issues. deems it an appropriate project, a fundraising mechanism, I have no problem with it – as long as it’s properly labeled, ‘friends of the museum’ or whatever. We need to make sure it’s clear it’s distinct and separate from the museum,” he said.

Museum association President Dale Giem said he thought the idea a good one for long-term financial reasons.

“I do believe this is an opportunity for the museum at large – for lack of a better phrase – to have an ongoing fundraising operation. Lord knows we need the money,” he said. “All the items in the store will be donated from outside of the museum. We’re not really concerned about the monetary aspects of how these gals run the place – these are good people trying to do a good deed.”

Museum board members unanimously approved of the idea. The association will need to work out details with Carlson and her team before the rebranded thrift store can open its doors.