Three from Dillon qualify for state A golf

The Dillon golf teams took the long trip to Libby for the Western A Divisional tourney at Cabinet View Golf Course. Three of the eight golfers that made the trip qualified for the state tournament this weekend at Hamilton.

Lindsey Huber fired an 85 to place fifth on the girls’ side, followed by teammate Kylee Pittman with a 98 for ninth place. With the top 30 individuals advancing to state, Huber and Pittman easily advanced.

Huber feels a top 10 finish at state is a realistic goal and should she put together two quality rounds, a top 5 finish is possible.

Dillon coach Justin Roberts feels Pittman could fiinsh in the top 20.

“Lindsey played solid,” said Roberts. “She had a few tough holes, but she played solid.”

Morgan Bowman and Jenn Horner, Dillon’s #3 and #4 golfers, “just picked the wrong day to have their worst rounds,” said Roberts. The top 30 cut for the girls posted at 116.

Dillon has played the Hamilton course, the venue for state, at least twice a year for the last several years, so the team is familiar with the layout.

The layout at Libby was tight with tree lined fairways, putting a premium on accurate shot making.

“Mark did all right,” said Roberts of Mark Southam’s 16th place finish. “He hit it a little straighter this week so he got back in the 80s. That’s a fun course, but you’ve got to hit it straight.”

Trent Wahl fired a 101. The cut for the top 30 on the boys side came in at 93. Trace Gardner and Ryan Kepner hit 123 and 124, respectively. Freshman Holter Santos suffered a non-golf related injury two days before the team left for Libby and did not compete.

Western A Divisional Golf

Tournament at Cabinet

View Golf Course, at Libby

Girls team scores – Whitefish 395, Corvallis 400, Polson 422, Hamilton 433, Libby 440, Browning 446, Dillon 476, Frenchtown 477, Ronan 488. No team scores – Butte Central, Columbia Falls, Stevensville.

Girls Top Ten

1, Tricia Joyce, Butte Central, 73. 2, Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 78. 3, Ella Shaw, Whitfish, 87. 4, Keelee Storrud, 94. 5, Lindsey Huber, Dillon, 85. 6, Kelci Martin, 96. 7, Megan Archibald, Whitefish, 96. 8, Sammee Bradeen, Libby,

98. 9, Kylee Pittman, Dillon, 98. 10, Ellie Thiel, 99, Polson.

DILLON (476) – Lindsey Huber 85, Kylee Pittman 98, Morgan Bowman 133, Jenn Horner 150.

Boys team scores – Hamilton 322, Stevensville 330, Polson 340, 4, 5, Whitefish 353. 6, 7, Libby 380. 8, 9, 10, 11, Ronan 443. 12,

Boys Top Ten

1, Ryggs Johnston, Libby,

65. 2, Matt Hobbs, Polson,

75. 3, Zel Frost, Stevensivlle, 77. 4, Trey Kelley, Polson, 78. 5, Tristan Hanson, Hamilton, 79. 6, Zach Taylor, Hamilton, 80. 7, Bryce Reed, Hamilton, 81. 8, Jacob Watters, Stevensville, 82. 9, Tanner Hanson, Hamilton,

82. 10, Luke Schlimgen, Corvallis, 83.

DILLON (436) – Mark

Southam 88. Trent Wahl 101, Trace Gardner 123, Ryan Kepner

124.