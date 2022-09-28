Three Dillon golfers advance to the State A

The Dillon golf program qualified two boys and a girl to the state A tournament at Hamilton this Friday and Saturday. Eighth grader Skylar LaPierre finished 8th on the girls side to advance. Dillon seniors Ray Morrison and Parker Puyear placed 13th and 18th in the boys’ individual standings to earn their third trip to state in four years.

LaPierre will be the first or among the first eighth graders to qualify for the state A tourney as this year is the first year the option was available. A team needs five players and Dillon only had four girl golfers, thus BCHS allowed her to play high school golf.

At Libby, site of the Western A Divisional tourney, LaPierre actually sat third or fourth place past the mid-point of her round, but according to coach Justin Roberts, hit a snag and fell back.

“She had a tough time in a sand trap on her 14th or 15th hole, but it didn’t bother her. She held it together and finished strong.”

The balance of the girls team included three freshmen and a junior.

“I feel the freshmen girls had nerve problems,” said Roberts. “They’re fine, it was just a crazy little stretch of four or five holes that dropped us out of it.”

According to Roberts, nerves are not a problem with the Middle School player.

“Her strength is her nerves are non-existent,” said Roberts of LaPierre. “She can just go out and play and have fun. I don’t think that we have any clue how good she can be yet.”

For the boys, Morrison played steady to safely advance to state.

“He came by the club house and said, ‘I’m playing great, I just can’t putt.’” said Roberts. “I talked to him about staying focused on the positive and moving forward and not thinking about the past. He parred four or five in a row and ended up with an 84.”

Puyear was on the bubble after three-putting his 17th hole, but pulled it together to par the final hole and secure a state tourney berth.

“Parker and Ray still have a chance to meet their goal of shooting in the 70s,” said Roberts. “We’ll see.”

Both Morrison and Puyear have led the team in scoring throughout the season. Roberts says Puyear has not shot in the 90s the past two seasons, while Morrison has shown consistency.

Western A Divisional Golf Tournament at Libby Boys’ team scores: Polson 298, Whitefish 316, Corvallis 344, Hamiliton 344, Columbia Falls 361, Dillon 363, Libby 386, Ronan 390, East Helena 399, Frenchtown 406, Browning 406, Butte Central 422, Stevensville 434.

Boys’ Top Ten: 1, Carson Hupka, Polson, 70. 2, Billy Smith, Whitefish, 71. T3, Brady Powell, Corvallis, 74. T3, Christian Lund, Polson, 74. T5, Espn Fisher, Polson, 77. T5, Torrin Ellis, Polson, 77. 7, Matthew Peschel, Whitefish, 78. T8, Reece Malyevac, Libby, 79. T8, Hunter Emerson, Polson, 79. T8, Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 79.

DILLON (363): T18, Parker Puyear 88. 13, Ray Morrison 84. T41, Kenny Morrison 100. 33, Braxtyn Turney 95. T34, Kyle Jones 96.

Girls’ team scores: Polson 374, Hamiliton 414, Frenchtown 420, Ronan 450, Dillon 460, Libby 515.

Girls’ Top Ten: 1, Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 81. 2, Ashley Maki, Polson, 85. 3, Kylee Seifert, Polson, 91. 4 , Clare Konen, Polson, 92. T5, Mackenzie Foss, Libby, 97. T5, Alyssa Pretty On Top, Ronan, 97. 7, Cambree Praas, Stevensville, 98. 8, Sklar LaPrierre, Dillon, 101. T9, Emma Hollingsworth, Hamiliton, 102. T9, Bryn Cianflone, Hamiliton, 102.

DILLON (460): 24, Kira Kemph 110. 29, Briley Alberi 121. T32, Tatum Nagle 128. 8, Sklar LaPrierre 101. 35, Audrey Zeren 136.