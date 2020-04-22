Third suspect in homicide, obstructing case pleads not guilty

A Dillon man pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice related to the January death of Larry Coon, 49.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, is charged with felony obstructing justice for allegedly knowing about the death and delaying reporting it to police. He is released from jail on $15,000 cash bail. Johnson said little in his appearance by telephone in Fifth Judicial District Court Thursday.

All court hearings are being held either by telephone or video conferencing due to Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay at home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Police found Coon dead at his home following a welfare check Jan. 11. Officers discovered Coon wedged behind a washer and dryer with a bag over his head. Initial autopsy results indicated he died from strangulation, sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.

Dillon resident Sandy Moore, 19, is charged with felony deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly killing Coon in their Thomsen Avenue home, and allegedly trying to hide the body. Dillon resident Cristina VanDuinen, 23, is charged with felony obstructing justice and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence for allegedly knowing of the death and possibly helping hide the body. Both pleaded not guilty to those charges April 7.

Moore and VanDuinen are in the Beaverhead County Jail on $200,000 bond each.

Deliberate homicide is punishable by up to life in prison or the death penalty. Tampering (and conspiracy to tamper) with physical evidence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Felony obstructing justice is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.