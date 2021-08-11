Third suspect fails to appear, may seek new attorney

A Dillon man accused of obstructing justice in a 2020 murder investigation failed to appear in court Tuesday, and may be hoping to start over with a new attorney.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, did not appear in Fifth Judicial District Court for his pre-trial conference Tuesday morning.

Johnson is charged with felony obstructing justice in the January 2020 death of Larry Coon, 49. He is accused of knowing about the death and possibly helping to hide Coon’s body. His co-defendants, 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore and 24-year-old Cristina VanDuinen, have both pleaded guilty to reduced charges in their role in the murder. They have yet to be sentenced.

His current attorney, Nicholas Hyde, told Judge Luke Berger he had heard Johnson was seeking a new attorney, and had not been able to contact him. It would be Johnson’s third attorney in the case – he was previously represented by J.B. Anderson and Hyde.

Hyde asked the court to reset the pre-trial conference to a later date to sort out the situation. The trial was previously set to begin Aug. 25.

Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist asked Berger to issue an arrest warrant for Johnson.

“He’s gone through three attorneys at this point, and he’s not here,” Berger said, adding he would consider issuing a warrant if Johnson did not notify the court by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Johnson’s status was not known by press time Tuesday.

Johnson also faces felony charges of obstruction of justice, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in District Court related to a separate incident in Dillon. That case is pending in District Court.