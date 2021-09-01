Third murder suspect trial reset to 2022

The trial of a Dillon man accused of knowing about the January 2020 death and possibly helping to hide the body of 49-year-old Larry Coon has been moved to next year.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, rejected a plea deal in the case last month, then failed to show up for a pre-trial conference Aug. 10, prompting his arrest for failure to appear in court. He is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Johnson is charged with felony obstructing justice in Coon’s murder. His two co-defendants, 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore and 24-year-old Cristina VanDuinen, pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case in June.They have not yet been sentenced.

Johnson’s attorney, Nicholas Hyde, asked Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger to reduce the bond, noting Johnson had done well abiding by bond conditions previously.

“I can’t say exactly what happened on his end – he said he was having difficulty getting in touch with me when I was trying to contact him,” Hyde said.

Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist requested keeping bond at the $75,000 amount, highlighting a separate pending felony case against Johnson since Coon’s death, and allegations that Johnson was intoxicated when picked up on the failure to appear warrant.

“The bondsman commented that he was intoxicated. He was taken to the hospital, and a blood sample was taken. That, in itself, would be a violation (of his conditions),” Geist said, noting he may file additional bail jumping charges as a result.

Berger elected to keep the bond at $75,000, adding Geist could have filed additional bond revocation charges in both this case and the second pending felony case for the possible bond violations.

“I’m taking into consideration the issues that have presented themselves since the beginning of this case,” he said.

Berger added alcohol monitoring to Johnson’s conditions if he were to post bond.

The trial was reset to the end of January, and is expected to last five days.