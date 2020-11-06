Third COVID-19 death reported in county
By
Casey S. Elliott
Friday, November 6, 2020
A Beaverhead County man in his 70s has died from the coronavirus.
Public Health Director Sue Hansen announced the death Friday. The man was hospitalized in a county facility. The man is the second death this week – a woman in her 80s died Thursday.
There are 345 total cases, of which 54 are active as of Friday.
Read more about the local virus spread in next week's Dillon Tribune.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT