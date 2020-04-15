Things to do during a pandemic

Here is a sampling of what some other area people have been doing during the pandemic shutdown.

Dorothy Stout

“I’ve been keeping the house a little cleaner than usual,” laughed longtime Beaverhead County resident Dorothy Stout, who has also taken the time to help out others during the crisis that has left many alone and vulnerable.

“I’ve been going to the grocery store early in the morning—for myself and for someone who doesn’t drive. And I keep an eye on a few of my friends who are older, who are housebound,” said Stout, who has done extensive volunteer work in support of the Beaverhead County Museum.

“I’ve read a lot of books, and gotten the chance to do some things I don’t normally have time for,” said Stout, a veteran of the shutdown of daily life caused in Montana by the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington state that spread a thick cloud of dangerous ash over Montana, where many schools and schools and businesses closed.

“I can’t complain. But I’ll be glad to get it over.”

Larry Volkening

“I am either working in my backyard or at the cabin,” said Dillon’s Larry Volkening, of the new cabin at Chris Kraft Park that he is overseeing the construction of for the local Bike/Walk Southwest Montana, while also planting trees at the site.

“You just have to keep moving forward and do what you can.”

Megan Mangels

“We live far out of town, and John and I are hermits anyway,” said Megan Mangels, a resident of Glen, along with her husband, John, and two children.

“We do miss going into the downtown Dillon businesses,” said Mangels of businesses temporarily closed due to the pandemic, “like Sweetwater Coffee and African Oasis and The Bookstore.”

“I really miss my bus kids,” said Mangels, who drives the school bus for Reichle School District, which, like other Montana school districts, has been forced to suspend classes for the past several weeks.

“We’ve been enjoying having our kids home all the time. I don’t know if you hear that from a lot of parents,” said Mangels, mom of 14-year old son Josh and daughter Tearsa, 11.

“We’re doing lots of projects, like building some garden boxes,” said Mangels, who had her children do a report for St. Patrick’s Day on traditional Irish fare, such as soda bread and different potato dishes.

“We’ve been trying out different recipes and making new types of bread.”

Trinity Zeren and her mom, Carmen

“I’m doing a lot of homework,” said eightyear-old Parkview Elementary student and Dillon resident Trinity Zeren, who took time during the shutdown to try to inspire her fellow Dillon residents by creating chalk-art works with the messages “Have Hope” and “Stay Safe” outside her family’s home.

“Lots of school work,” agreed her mom,

Carmen. “And we do a lot of playing.”

Cory Birkenbuel

“I am doing a lot of painting, a lot of art. I have a bunch of new pieces,” said local artist Cory Birkenbuel, the proprietor of Birkenbuel Brands in downtown Dillon, where a number of his works are on display.

“And I’m organizing the shop to hopefully open again,” said Birkenbuel of his business, which like most downtown Dillon businesses, remains temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

“I am also running up at the Beaverhead Trails Coaliton trail,” said Birkenbuel, one of the lead organizers of the annual Beaverhead Marathon, which had to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I am just trying to keep my head up and keep busy.”