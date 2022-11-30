Thanks+giving=another successful holiday event

The ‘thanks’ and the giving flowed heavily in both directions at the annual Community Thanksgiving event staged for the 25th time last week in Dillon.

“Both the people who served and those who were served were thankful for the experience and the meal, and for the fellowship,” said Sharon Anderson of the hundreds of participants on both sides of an event that packed and repacked the St. Rose of Lima Church Family Center across four hours last Thursday.

“We have a huge bank of volunteers who have been very generous with their time. I would like to send a special thank you note to everyone who helps, but there are so many,” said Anderson, who again acted as one of the event’s main organizers and its on-site manager.

“And they don’t want a thank you note—they tell me that the ‘thank you’ is just being there,” said Anderson of the positive attitudes of those who help prepare, dish out and deliver hundreds of meals on the holiday.

“I think it’s just the reward of being able to give. Both the people who served and were served were thankful for the experience and the fellowship,” noted Anderson.

“It’s been nice helping others,” agreed Athan Olivier, who helped distribute desserts along with his sister Zoe, both local students who recently relocated to Dillon from the Washington D.C. area.

“We came from the big city,” added Zoe, “We had never experienced anything like this where the whole community comes together to do something nice.”

The Community Thanksgiving event again proved too popular to get a definitive count on the number of people attending it. But Anderson figures that around 500 meals got served on site and 250 delivered to area locations.

“I know those numbers sound crazy but those tables were pretty much full the whole time until the last half hour,” said Anderson of the 16 tables with eight chairs at each that saw vigorous turnover Thursday.

“And we went through 44 turkeys and over 200 lbs of potatoes— that much doesn’t get eaten without a lot of people.”

Attendees also went through hundreds of pieces of pie, dozens of pounds of corn and beans and cranberry sauce and hundreds of rolls, plus more.

That feast represents the collective efforts of most local churches, numerous area service organizations and countless generous individuals.

“We could not do without the support of the churches and others in Dillon like the Cottoms, who donate the potatoes,” said Anderson of the event staged annually since 1997 (except for one year, due to the pandemic) “We just couldn’t do it otherwise,” insisted Anderson, herself an essential part of the event in recent years along with fellow leading organizers Claris Yuhas, Judy Tash and Christine Hildreth.

“And we get generous financial donations from community— a five dollar bill here, or a $200 check here, we are certainly supported by the community” And the community gets supported by the event, which feeds and gathers people on a festive day that might otherwise prove lonely for those without family or friends nearby.

“Even the people who ordered food get some fellowship when the person who delivered it came to their door,” said Anderson, who oversees a crew of delivery folks eager to serve, year after year.

“Our servers and deliverer people always seem to want to come back and do it again the next year. It went really smoothly again this year because so many were doing it for another year,” said Anderson, whose acted as the event’s lead organizer for around the past decade.

“And we had a big addition of new volunteers—and many of them told me they want to come back next year,” said Anderson of key players in an event that always seems to come off efficiently and beautifully, thanks to the volunteers who range in age from 8 to 80.

“Children helped with cleaning up; children helped with serving in different areas. They take it very seriously,” observed Anderson.

‘We had a lot of older people, and a lot of younger ones. That’s one of the great things about this—it is such a wide range of ages who get involved. It’s kind of interesting to see different age groups involved. They all seem to work together really well,” said Anderson of the 2022 Community Thanksgiving.

“We served a lot of food to a lot of people. It was extremely successful.”