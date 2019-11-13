Thank you for your service

Student program

In the photo above, (l to

r) veterans Skip Bybee, Dick Jackson, and Polly Mickelson enjoy the annual Dillon Middle School Veterans Day Program.

The program featured keynote speaker Lt. Col. Tomas Maes, and speeches from DMS teachers Mark Moreni and Sarah Gibson. DMS student Jon Peterson opened with a reading from a President Donald Trump speech, and the Dillon Middle School band and choir performed throughout the program. Cadets from the Montana Youth ChalleNGe Academy provided the color guard.