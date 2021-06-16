Territory Days this weekend

A pioneering celebration dedicated to celebrating and simulating the lives of some of the area’s pioneers, Territory Days will offer a wide range of events in the area this weekend.

“The whole weekend is all about bringing more people to Beaverhead County and Dillon,” said Rebecca Jones, executive director of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, which is organizing the inaugural Territory Days.

Those visitors can join area residents at Territory Days kickoff event— a 6 p.m. Friday mixer at Mac’s Last Cast in downtown Dillon, where Henry Plummer Ransom Karaoke will happen 7–11 p.m.

Hosted by Stan Smith—a local character on the other side of the moral spectrum from Plummer—the unique take on karaoke will introduce a sort of hot-potato microphone to the proceedings, with participants compelled to either sing a song or pay off someone else to do it.

Saturday’s slate of festivities will start with a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Truck ‘n’ Learn, featuring area first responders giving tours of their vehicles, including a fire engine, police car and helicopter, at the Search & Rescue Building, 1000 MT Hwy 41—where Smokey the Bear should also be on hand, or perhaps paw.

A Guns & Hoses Pie Eating Contest will happen at the same location at 11 a.m., when area public safety officers face off against firefighters to see who can stuff themselves with sweets most efficiently.

Saturday will also feature the 4 p.m. Territory Days Parade down Montana Street in Dillon to include alpacas and the Ramblin’ Rose Drill Team, among others, with an Ugly Truck Contest to follow.

“There will actually be three contests—one for the ugliest truck, one for the dirtiest and another for the most dented,” explained Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Executive Director Rebecca Jones.

Saturday’s events will wrap up with a 7–11 p.m. Territory Days Street Dance on Center Street in downtown Dillon.

On Sunday, Territory Days will give folks the chance to compete in the Sporting Clays Shootout 2–6 p.m. at the Beaverhead Gun Club on White Lane in Dillon.

Depot Park in downtown Dillon will play host to vendors offering food, arts and crafts throughout the weekend.

Those looking for treasure beyond that can participate in the solid glass cowboy hat paper weights the Chamber has hidden at various businesses around the county. Anyone who locates one of the glass cowboy hats can get a second gift by bringing it to the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 10 Reeder St. in Dillon.

For more information on Territory Days, call the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 683-5511 or go to its Facebook page.