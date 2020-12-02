Tempers flare over Fox Run road paving

Fox Run subdivision residents continue to debate road paving specifications and costs, despite months of efforts to get clarity.

Those on both sides argue the same points every time, and the back-and-forth gets more heated at each successive meeting of the Fox Run special road district board. The latest round in the ongoing disagreement took place at the Nov. 18 board meeting.

Board members John Madany and Russ Richardson reported on their efforts to clarify some past points and create a rough draft for a scope of work. They determined there are roughly 7,000 feet of roads to pave with county road millings, and only Fox Ridge Drive meets current county specifications for minimum road width. Still uncertain is whether the fire access road and possibly small additional roadway segments need to be included.

Resident Leland Griffin did a rough calculation of how much it would cost just to haul all that material, and his estimates put the price tag above the price authorized to pay for it.

“Now this is becoming an exercise in futility,” he said. “You ain’t gonna do it for under $200,000, there ain’t no crying way.”

Griffin and resident Darrell Turner asked if the board could get estimated costs based on how much material needs to be trucked in, which could answer that question before any more money is spent.

Turner again asked if the road would be built like Sweetwater Road or Carrigan Lane – two roads in the county that have used road millings for resurfacing. Turner said Carrigan is “washboarding,” though board members pointed out the county is not done with that repaving project. Additional work may address the issue, board members said.

Turner added his research suggested the Carrigan repaving was done incorrectly based on state standards. Board member Gerald Penn noted there are different ways of paving roads depending on speed and the amount of traffic, and Carrigan would be built differently than Fox Run’s roads.

Richardson stepped in at that point, noting Carrigan’s speed limit is far higher than the subdivision’s roads. He added the board will get clear information on how the millings should be used to pave those roads when bidders – who have their own engineers – submit their bids.

“That takes the neighborhood disagreements with each other out of it, and puts it in the hands of an expert when we give them a scope of work. I think that’s the healthier way to do it, rather than us battling with each other....I want us to just be careful and not get into this again, this he said she said we said this or that. That’s why the document we’re preparing addresses all of these issues in having the engineer of whoever bids the project provide the evidence of what we’re asking for specifically. It removes the emotion from us as neighbors,” he said. “If this is an exercise in futility, we will know that. What we may have learned through this process is that we went about it bass-ackwards.

“I appreciate the conversation, but what I get really concerned about is we’re neighbors, and we need to keep the emotional aspect out of it. We need to trust an expert,” Richardson continued.

Board Secretary Jill Gannon-Nagle said the board is a public entity that must follow Montana code to obtain estimates. She said she would look into whether there is a middle ground for estimating costs outside of a formal bidding process.

Turner reiterated his worries about the construction of the roads, and if the board would ensure they remained the same height as before road millings are placed. Penn responded that information would not be known until the bids came back for the work. Turner repeatedly asked to include the information in the bid scope of work, getting similar answers from Penn each time. Both became more and more frustrated with each other during the exchange.

Turner said something under his breath, catching Penn’s ear.

“Excuse me, did you call me an idiot?” Penn asked.

“No sir, I said this is not making any sense,” Turner replied.

Other board members stepped in at that point, saying they would include language referencing the need to keep the road height the same, and for bidders to include those costs in the bid.

“I don’t see why we can’t put that in the scope of work – not the exact height of the road, but something that accounts for it,” Gannon-Nagle said. “If we don’t put it in the scope of work, they aren’t going to tell us how to avoid that.”

Board members hope to have more answers, and potentially a more finalized scope of work, at the Dec. 9 meeting.