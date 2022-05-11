Teen arrested on rape, weapons assault charges

An 18-year-old Dillon man was arrested last week on felony charges alleging he raped an underage girl and “marked” her as his with a weapon.

Blaine Burger appeared in Beaverhead County Justice Court Tuesday morning. He is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, sexual abuse of children, and sexual intercourse without consent. He faces up to 100 years to life in prison and up to $50,000 in fines on the most serious charge. Youths under age 16 cannot

Youths under age 16 cannot legally consent to sex in Montana. The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles or victims of sexual crimes.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch argued for a $100,000 bond, considering the facts of the case and the allegations a razor blade was used. Fitch added he feared Burger would flee if released from jail.

Burger and his father told Justice Court Judge Randi Braddock he had dropped out of school, and had no income. His father, Clinton, told the judge he was in the process of starting a business and does not have a regular income stream.

Braddock set bond at $70,000 or $7,000 in cash, stating she considered the financial hardship the family was in, but had to consider community safety as well. Burger did not enter a plea. The case will be transferred to Fifth Judicial District Court. Burger is out of jail on bond.

Burger is out of jail on bond.